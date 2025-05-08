A University of Johannesburg graduate working in logistics shared a video of herself thriving in a traditionally male-dominated industry

In her post, she shows herself at work wearing safety boots while surrounded by trucks in the depot, proving women can succeed in logistics

Social media users were inspired by her journey, with some asking about requirements to join the industry, while others shared their own experiences

A Pretoria-based woman shared a clip about succeeding in logistics, a male-dominated field, that left many applauding her. Images: @regomoditswe.chinahii

A young Pretoria woman is breaking barriers in the logistics industry, showing that women can thrive in fields traditionally dominated by men. Content creator @regomoditswe.chinahii shared her experience working in the transport and logistics sector through a video on social media in May.

In her video, the University of Johannesburg graduate responded to the question of why she chose a male-dominated industry instead of a corporate workspace. The footage shows her confidently posing in various parts of her workplace, wearing the standard safety boots typically associated with construction or machinery work, and standing among the many trucks at the depot.

She shared the video with a simple but powerful caption:

"Women in logistics."

The post highlights how women are increasingly making their mark in industries where they've been historically underrepresented. The logistics sector, which involves managing the flow of goods, services, and information between suppliers and customers, has traditionally been seen as a man's field due to its physical aspects like loading goods and driving trucks.

Watch the Facebook reel below:

Changing the industry

The logistics industry has been experiencing a significant shift in recent years. More women are entering the field and bringing valuable skills such as effective teamwork, conflict management, and innovative problem-solving approaches.

Despite making up only about 16% of management positions in logistics as of 2023, women are proving they have what it takes to succeed in this challenging environment. Companies are now implementing better work-life balance policies, childcare facilities, mentoring programmes, and targeted recruitment to attract more female talent.

For women like @regomoditswe.chinahii, choosing a career in logistics isn't about following traditional paths but pursuing what they're passionate about. Her enthusiasm for her work is clear in the video, showing she's embracing the challenges of the industry with confidence.

A woman shared a clip showing how much she enjoys her job in logistics despite it being a male-dominated field. Images: @regomoditswe.chinahii

Social media reactions to the post

The post sparked interest from social media users, with some seeking advice and others showing support for her career choice.

@Chonco Buhle praised:

"I love this... I pray God come through for me with my Transport & Logistics qualification."

@Gary Mfuta inquired:

"What are the minimum requirements?"

@Khulafrika Transportation asked about business opportunities:

"Hi, would you by any chance know if one can get subcontractors in that space..."

@Ramano Slim Stuart shared:

"Value Jhb. Did plenty of loads in the past."

@Xoliswa Gcumenii sought advice:

"How did you survive, Miss T? I'm drowning, shame 😭😭😭"

