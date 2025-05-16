A heartwarming video shared by Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) shows a visually impaired woman receiving her Postgraduate Diploma

The graduate was carefully guided up to the stage where she received her qualification, as the entire audience erupted in supportive applause

South Africans flooded the comment section with messages of admiration and inspiration, with many noting how her achievement proves that "nothing is impossible"

A visually impaired woman made history at the Tshwane University of Technology, graduating. Images: @TUTCommunications

A touching graduation ceremony video showing a visually impaired woman receiving her qualification has moved South Africans and sparked conversations about inclusive education.

Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) shared an inspiring video of a visually impaired student's graduation moment, which has deeply touched social media users this May. The footage shows the graduate being carefully guided up to the stage to receive her Postgraduate Diploma from the Faculty of Management Sciences.

In the video, several people take turns helping the woman navigate the stage until she receives her qualification. When her name was announced, the entire audience erupted in applause, showing their support and admiration for her incredible achievement despite facing significant challenges.

As she accepts her diploma, the collective cheer from everyone present shows how her success resonated with the entire university community. After receiving her qualification, another person guided her down the stairs and off the stage, completing her graduation journey.

Tshwane University of Technology is one of South Africa's largest residential higher education institutions, with nine campuses across the country and over 60,000 students. The university offers qualifications through seven different faculties, including the Faculty of Management Sciences, from which this inspirational graduate received her diploma.

A testament to perseverance

TUT Communications shared the video with a powerful caption:

"Hey TUT Fam! She didn't just earn a Postgraduate Diploma—she shattered barriers and proved that vision is more than just sight. From the halls of the Faculty of Management Sciences at TUT to the world beyond, her journey is a testament to resilience, determination, and the unstoppable power of ambition. Her story reminds us all that challenges may exist, but they will never outshine the brilliance of perseverance!"

The video serves as a reminder of the importance of inclusive education policies and support systems for students with disabilities. According to research, less than 10 percent of students with disabilities in some countries successfully graduate with higher education qualifications, often due to a lack of proper facilities, discriminatory policies or economic barriers.

Universities can improve support for students with disabilities through several measures, including building a culture of inclusivity, campus roadshows to special-needs schools, creating disability-specific policies, and ensuring campuses are physically accessible with appropriate resources such as Braille books or audiobooks.

South Africans inspired by her achievement

The comment section was filled with messages of admiration and support from South Africans who were moved by the graduate's determination.

@Keolebogile Motshabi shared:

"😭 This just made me want to go back to varsity again and go study something nje to keep my mind challenged and stimulated 🔥 I love her for it🔥 Indeed, nothing is impossible 😭"

@Mpho Jimmy Kheswa wrote:

"To anyone reading this thread on your behalf, I'd like to congratulate you 🥳♥️, you did it indeed and inspired many. We are so proud of you and may the good God continue to bless you abundantly 🤭♥️Congratulations mami🎊🙏🏾"

@Tebatso Patience Malema observed:

"Impossible... That word does not exist in her vocabulary... Well done!"

@Precious Mahlogonolo confirmed:

"I was there and proud, huge congratulations mate ♥️🔥"

@Tsatsawani Rikhotso celebrated:

"Congratulations, our beautiful Sister, we are so inspired by you. May the Living God prosper you more."

