A local woman has made headlines after purchasing a brand-new car, and the method she used amazed many.

She revealed that she bought her white Hyundai through the means of her NSFAS (National Student Financial Aid Scheme) and NRF savings.

Woman buys new car using NSFAS and NRF savings

The young lady demonstrated her creative and practical way of bagging a car on her TikTok account under the handle @pknkonjane.

She revealed that she bought her white Hyundai through the means of her NSFAS (National Student Financial Aid Scheme), which is a government student financial aid scheme that provides financial aid to undergraduate students to help pay for the cost of their tertiary education after finishing high school, and NRF savings.

The NRF (National Research Foundation) bursary awards students who generally need to be South African citizens or permanent residents. They also need to meet specific academic requirements based on their level of study (Honours, Master's, or Doctoral) and age limits. Additionally, applicants may need to demonstrate financial need or exceptional academic achievement.

Thanks to her NRF savings, @pknkonjane made good use of them and bought herself a car. In the video, she showcased how it was wrapped in black with a red ribbon at the dealership as she stood in front of it. She unveiled how she drove off in her brand-new whip.

Her story has sparked debate on the evolving role of student aid funds in everyday financial planning. As more South Africans seek a balance between present needs and future security, the young lady’s decision may become a model for others navigating similar choices.

SA reacts with mixed feelings over new car owner

The online community was proud of the young lady for achieving such a huge milestone, and they headed to the comments section to shower her with congratulatory messages.

K To The Second Letter said:

""s being used to buy cars when the people who pay tax don't even have cars, what a sad time to be a middle-class South African."

Freedom shared:

"I built my house with that money."

Edward Skuderia Mlilo wrote:

"It’s possible that people NRF pays."

Ben commented:

"Andinamona but uyayazi there's no way."

Arnold expressed:

"Those who don't know NRF... it gives students more than 100k/year, it is for postgraduate students, so it is different from NSFAS."

A young lady shared how she bought her car using her NSFAS and NRF savings in a TikTok video.

Briefly News previously reported that one woman in South Africa has become a beacon of hope for many young women in Mzansi after she showcased her achievements.

