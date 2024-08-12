Global site navigation

Mzansi Female Mine Engineer Flexes Luxury Car Collection in a Video, SA Wowed
Women Empowerment

by  Johana Mukandila 2 min read
  • A young woman unveiled all her cars in the clip, and people were left in awe of the hun's success
  • The footage grabbed the attention of many, gathering loads of views, likes and comments
  • Mzansi netizens were amazed as they flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages

One hun in South Africa has become the beacon of hope for many young women in Mzansi after she showed off her achievements.

A TikTok video shows a young female mine engineer unveiling her collection of cars.
A South African woman unveiled her collection of cars in a TikTok video. Image: @chabekgalalelo
Source: TikTok

Female mine engineer shows off all her cars

Hard work definitely pays off! This babe took to social media to showcase her various car selections. The hun, who goes by the TikTok handle @chabekgalalelo, drives all sorts of sports and luxury cars, from G wagons to BMW, Porsche, Toyota, and more.

@chabekgalalelo revealed that she is a female mine engineer and does not need to "sleep" with a man to obtain all the vehicles she owns, as she did it through hard work and dedication.

While taking to TikTok, she advised young women by saying:

"Baby girl, your dreams are valid. You can do it for yourself. Set your priorities right and focus on your dreams. The rest comes after that."

The footage impressed many people online, while some were simply left inspired by the woman's achievements.

Watch the video of the hun's car collections below:

TikTokers applaud the woman on her success

The video garnered over 119k views, along with thousands of likes and comments. Many online users showered the lady with love and heartwarming messages.

Makgabo M said:

"Wow... This is so inspiring. Where did you study mining engineering, if I may ask, mam?"

Amanda shared:

"You inspire me. I'm in GR 10, but I'm doing mechanical engineering."

Thatsow•MUA•HAIR•INSTALLATION commented:

"Challenge closed. This is a motivation, mama."

Hlubi_Elihle wrote:

"Black Excellence! How I love hardworking ladies, I'm inspired."

Smiley was inspired:

"Following you to learn some tips ey."

Maths teacher buys first brand new car with cash in heartwarming video

Briefly News previously reported that an educator flexed her big girl purchase in a TikTok video making rounds online, and people loved it.

A lady who goes by the TikTok handle @fave_maths_teacher gave her viewers a glimpse of the day she purchased her brand-new car. In the clip, the young lady can be seen at a car dealership with her loved ones.

Source: Briefly News

