A young woman unveiled all her cars in the clip, and people were left in awe of the hun's success

The footage grabbed the attention of many, gathering loads of views, likes and comments

Mzansi netizens were amazed as they flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages

One hun in South Africa has become the beacon of hope for many young women in Mzansi after she showed off her achievements.

A South African woman unveiled her collection of cars in a TikTok video. Image: @chabekgalalelo

Source: TikTok

Female mine engineer shows off all her cars

Hard work definitely pays off! This babe took to social media to showcase her various car selections. The hun, who goes by the TikTok handle @chabekgalalelo, drives all sorts of sports and luxury cars, from G wagons to BMW, Porsche, Toyota, and more.

@chabekgalalelo revealed that she is a female mine engineer and does not need to "sleep" with a man to obtain all the vehicles she owns, as she did it through hard work and dedication.

While taking to TikTok, she advised young women by saying:

"Baby girl, your dreams are valid. You can do it for yourself. Set your priorities right and focus on your dreams. The rest comes after that."

The footage impressed many people online, while some were simply left inspired by the woman's achievements.

Watch the video of the hun's car collections below:

TikTokers applaud the woman on her success

The video garnered over 119k views, along with thousands of likes and comments. Many online users showered the lady with love and heartwarming messages.

Makgabo M said:

"Wow... This is so inspiring. Where did you study mining engineering, if I may ask, mam?"

Amanda shared:

"You inspire me. I'm in GR 10, but I'm doing mechanical engineering."

Thatsow•MUA•HAIR•INSTALLATION commented:

"Challenge closed. This is a motivation, mama."

Hlubi_Elihle wrote:

"Black Excellence! How I love hardworking ladies, I'm inspired."

Smiley was inspired:

"Following you to learn some tips ey."

