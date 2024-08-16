A clip of a stunning lady unable to open a car boot has gone viral, leaving people in laughter

The TikTok footage grabbed the attention of netizens, gearing over 1 million views, loads of likes and comments

The hun's amusing gesture entertained social media users as they cracked jokes in the comments

One woman left many people in stitches after being captured on camera, unable to open a car boot.

A lady who struggled to open a car boot amused people in South Africa in a TikTok video. Image: @mlondirozay

Source: TikTok

Video of woman struggling to open car boot gets over 1million views and cracks SA up

The footage shared by @mlondirozay on TikTok entertained many people in Mzansi. The young lady can be seen walking out of a blue BMW.

The woman in a stunning black suit tried opening a car boot, but after multiple attempts, she gave up and headed back into the car. @mlondirozay's clip left many people cracking up in laughter, and it went on to become a viral hit on TikTok, gathering over one million views along with thousands of likes and comments.

Watch the hilarious video below:

People poke fun at the woman

The lady's silly gestures amused netizens, who flocked to the comments section to crack jokes, while some simply laughed it off.

TshepoDDH said:

"I don’t need a man."

LadyStar expressed:

"Am I the only one who is proud of her. uzofunda kweyakhe."

User shared:

"I once did that with my 1st car yoh shame. I ended going to the petrol station and asked them why my boot was stuck or what was wrong."

Tshepo added:

"Yoh cameraman and the driver planned this."

Nozi was amused:

"And the search bar “How to open BMW 320i boot'."

Mpho702 wrote:

"Marry her, bro. That means she's not a pick-me-up type of a girl."

