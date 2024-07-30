Global site navigation

SA Teacher Wows Mzansi With Stunning Self-Made Outfit: Educator’s Fashion Skills Go Viral
SA Teacher Wows Mzansi With Stunning Self-Made Outfit: Educator’s Fashion Skills Go Viral

by  Johana Mukandila 2 min read
  • A South African babe impressed many people online with her stunning clothing, which she showed off
  • The woman revealed that she makes her own garments, and the footage went viral on social media
  • Mzansi netizens were in awe of the lady's talent, and many gushed over her beautiful outfit

One multi-talented teacher showed off her fabulous outfit, which she had made on her own. The woman impressed many people with her skills.

TikTok video shows a South African teacher unveiling her outfit, which she designed.
A teacher showed off her outfit, which she designed, in a TikTok video. Image: @siza_fineries.
Source: TikTok

Teacher makes her own clothes and shows them off in a clip

A lady who goes by the TikTok handle @siza_fineries gushed about the outfit she designed. The clip shared by the educator on the video platform shows a woman in her classroom dressed in a trench coat and mini skirt with stockings. She paired it with a black polo neck and boots.

@siza_fineries looked absolutely stunning, and people could not get over her beautiful clothing. The footage caught many's attention, and it went on to become a hit on TikTok, gearing over 59K views along with thousands of likes and comments.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi netizens gushes over the woman's outfit

The online community admired the lady's clothing, and many flocked to the comments section to compliment her.

SinethembaMazibuko said:

"That jacket, actually the whole outfit."

Sheistooloud was impressed:

"Now we want to buy."

Katlli_moeti expressed:

"Bathong why ke go rata wena."

Amanzamahle Reads gushed over the teacher, saying:

"I love multi-talented teachers who capitalise on their skills. Well done sesi."

Vuliwe commented:

"You look good."

High school teacher's hilarious reason for modest dressing shares video

Briefly News previously reported that a teacher left many people online laughing after revealing why she dresses modestly in a TikTok video.

The footage shared by @noxolomayeza shows the young lady standing in her classroom, showcasing how modestly she dresses. The educator revealed that she dresses that way because her learners are "wild."

Source: Briefly News

