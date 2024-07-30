A lady in Mzansi walked into the shop with a rat on her shoulder and people were left in shock

The TikTok footage captured the attention of online users, gathering many views, likes and comments

Social media users reacted to the clip as they flooded the comments section expressing their thoughts

One woman shocked the South African public with her interesting choice of a pet in a video circulating online.

A South African woman shocked Mzansi with a rat she carried in a PEP store in a TikTok video. Image: bianca_k972

Source: TikTok

Woman carries rat to PEP store on her shoulder

A clip captured by TikTok user @bianca_k972 shows a lady standing in the queue at one of the country's PEP stores. The woman's rat is chilling on her shoulders as it moves up and down her body, leaving many people in shock while others were grossed out.

@bianca_k972's video captured the attention of online users, clocking over 268K views along with thousands of likes and comments.

Take a look at the footage below of the lady and her rat pet:

Netizens react with mixed emotions

People were not feeling the woman and her rat's vibes, and many took to the comments section to express their thoughts.

Katlego koloti said:

“What the heck?”

Nadine Hanslo added:

"Now I’m not safe in PEP haibo guys."

Amahle expressed:

"My problem is that I would've cried actual tears if I was the one standing behind her."

Soswana_sokwana share:

"I'd ask for the manager."

Lady Leighbow commented:

"Imali eningi isendleleni. This is hus humiliation ritual."

Elephant wanders into campsite, stunning video from Mhondoro Safari Lodge wows netizens

Briefly News previously reported that a group of humans had an unbelievable encounter with an elephant, which left the internet shocked and impressed.

The footage shared by @mhondorosafarilodge on the video platform shows an elephant walking through a campsite where humans reside. In the clip, the humans can be seen sitting at a table, eating and chatting with one another.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News