The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) has turned down the Islamic State's attempt to register a political party

This was after hundreds of South Africans objected to the registration because of its Sharia-based policies

The party also did not meet the minumum requirmenet of signatures from registered voters

The IEC rejected the Islamic State's attempt at forming a political party.

The IEC's Chief Electoral Officer, Sy Mamabolo, said over 200 people objected to the registration of the party. Mamabolo added that many were concerned that the party promoted Sharia-based policies.

IEC rejects Islamic state party

The IEC's Chief Electoral Officer, Sy Mamabolo, said over 200 people objected to the registration of the party. Mamabolo added that many were concerned that the party promoted Sharia-based policies.

The party also did not submit the 300 signatures required from registered voters. The IEC also said that it did not create sufficient public awareness. It has been given 30 days to appeal.

IEC and the MK Party

The IEC has been involved in a legal battle with the official opposition, the MK Party. The party argued that the 2024 general election votes were rigged and accused the IEC of playing a part in the alleged rigging.

What you need to know about the IEC

Over 200 people objected to the Islamic state's formation of a party in South Africa.

What did South Africa say?

Netizens commenting on Facebook shared their opinions.

Gift said:

"They just need to change their name to 'Mayibuye iAfika' and have a black leader just like how others are doing."

Ndyebo Citwa said:

"It will be registered eventually, even if it's under a different name."

Lekan Olatunde Joseph said:

"At the end, the court will tell the IEC to register them."

Bishop PS Mofokeng said:

"For now. Wait until they take the IEC to court. You will realize that the prosecution and the judiciary are captured."

Motsamai RD Motsamai said:

"People will always take advantage of some kind of weakness anywhere, anytime. Every country needs strong laws to protect its sovereignty."

Jacob Zuma slams the IEC

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the MK Party's president, Jacob Zuma, criticised the IEC. He said the Commission ignored the evidence of voter rigging.

Zuma said the party gave the IEC concrete evidence to prove that regular voting took place during the general elections. South Africans blasted him.

"JZ is also famous for having a track record of disregarding the ConCourt in the past when it suited him," a netizen said.

