IEC Confirms the Rejection of the Islamic State of Africa’s Registration As a Political Party
- The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) has turned down the Islamic State's attempt to register a political party
- This was after hundreds of South Africans objected to the registration because of its Sharia-based policies
- The party also did not meet the minumum requirmenet of signatures from registered voters
JOHANNESBURG — The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) turned down the Islamic State in Africa's attempt to form a political movement in South Africa.
IEC rejects Islamic state party
The IEC's Chief Electoral Officer, Sy Mamabolo, said over 200 people objected to the registration of the party. Mamabolo added that many were concerned that the party promoted Sharia-based policies.
The party also did not submit the 300 signatures required from registered voters. The IEC also said that it did not create sufficient public awareness. It has been given 30 days to appeal.
IEC and the MK Party
The IEC has been involved in a legal battle with the official opposition, the MK Party. The party argued that the 2024 general election votes were rigged and accused the IEC of playing a part in the alleged rigging.
What you need to know about the IEC
- An analyst said the IEC should force the MK Party to produce evidence that the general election votes were rigged
- The IEC received its fourth consecutive clean audit in August 2024, but South Africans were not convinced that the audit was genuine
- The MK Party in December maintained that it was robbed of votes during the elections
- An IEC official appeared in court for allegedly tampering with the ballot in Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal, during the 2024 general elections
- The MK Party took the IEC to court again in June 2024 and maintained that the elections were rigged
What did South Africa say?
Netizens commenting on Facebook shared their opinions.
Gift said:
"They just need to change their name to 'Mayibuye iAfika' and have a black leader just like how others are doing."
Ndyebo Citwa said:
"It will be registered eventually, even if it's under a different name."
Lekan Olatunde Joseph said:
"At the end, the court will tell the IEC to register them."
Bishop PS Mofokeng said:
"For now. Wait until they take the IEC to court. You will realize that the prosecution and the judiciary are captured."
Motsamai RD Motsamai said:
"People will always take advantage of some kind of weakness anywhere, anytime. Every country needs strong laws to protect its sovereignty."
Jacob Zuma slams the IEC
In a related article, Briefly News reported that the MK Party's president, Jacob Zuma, criticised the IEC. He said the Commission ignored the evidence of voter rigging.
Zuma said the party gave the IEC concrete evidence to prove that regular voting took place during the general elections. South Africans blasted him.
"JZ is also famous for having a track record of disregarding the ConCourt in the past when it suited him," a netizen said.
