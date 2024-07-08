An analyst thinks that the Independent Electoral Commission should compel the MK party to provide definitive proof that votes were rigged

The MK Parry recently took the IEC, Parliament and other political parties to court for allegedly manipulating the votes and results during the 2024 general election

South Africans fiercely debated whether votes were rigged, as some believed they were, while others doubted rigging took place

JOHANNESBURG — An analyst believes that if the MK Party had evidence of vote rigging, it must produce it to put to rest doubts that the 2024 general elections were rigged.

IEC should fight MKP for vote-rigging evidence

TimesLIVE spoke to UNISA's political analyst, Professor Dirk Kotze, who said that the MK Party must produce the evidence it claims it has of voter rigging. The MK Party dragged the Independent Electoral Commission, the National Assembly, the National Assembly's speaker and deputy speaker to court.

This was after the party accused them of rigging the elections and demanding a recount. Kotze believed that the IEC should force the MKP's hand to make the evidence it claims proves votes were rigged available, as not producing the evidence creates a sense of doubt among South Africans and poorly reflects on the IEC.

South Africans waiting for evidence from MK

Facebook netizens believed that votes were rigged, and many said they were anticipating the evidence being presented.

Esetrhu Shazi said:

"The MK Party is ready and will gladly prove their allegations."

Khulekani Kahongoza said:

"We are patiently waiting, however long it takes."

Thiboz Ntsibande said:

"There was definitely rigging. The time when the scoreboard went off, the numbers came back and were different."

CIC Malhotrah Return said:

"We all know votes were rigged. Too many signs were there."

Africanist Africanist said:

"The IEC must be arrested."

MK Party drops case against IEC on voter-rigging

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that the MK Party withdrew its case against the IEC, Parliament and other political parties.

In its court papers, the MKP accused the respondents of rigging the elections and filed a case against them at the Electoral Court.

