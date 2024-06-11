South Africans express frustration and scepticism over MKP's delays in presenting evidence of alleged vote rigging in the recent 2024 general elections

The party submitted an urgent application to the Constitutional Court to halt Parliament's first sitting

Public criticism on social media mounts, with users questioning motives and efficiency, suggesting delays might be tactical

South Africans have expressed growing frustration and scepticism over the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party’s delays in presenting evidence.

The party noted alleged vote-rigging incidents in the recent 2024 general elections.

Despite the party's claims of widespread electoral irregularities, the public is becoming increasingly impatient with the lack of concrete proof.

MKP is still preparing to share evidence

In a statement released Monday, the MKP announced its intention to submit an urgent application to the Constitutional Court to halt this Friday's first sitting of Parliament.

See the post with the statement on X:

MKP spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhela highlighted the party’s ongoing efforts to gather and present evidence.

"Our lawyers have been hard at work since last week gathering evidence, not only on our end but also on other political parties. We are filing directly to the Constitutional Court to raise these concerns."

Netizens' patience has run out

However, this announcement has done little to alleviate public scepticism.

Social media platforms have been buzzing with critical comments from South Africans questioning the party’s motives and efficiency.

Twitter user @SkotchKiLLer voiced the sentiments of many, stating:

"Why are they slow with this whole thing, right now Zondo and crew are preparing for the parliament sitting ‍♂️."

Similarly, @havocs_oddworld sarcastically questioned the delay:

"Did Zuma do the counting? If it was solid evidence, it would not take over a week or did you guys take 2 weekends off because the country means so much to you that you needed a break from it? "

Some have even suggested that the MK Party’s delay might be a tactic.

@WinstonSmi17587 commented:

"They are just busy forging it. Will be out in a minute."

Reflecting on past actions, @Just_Gail_ added:

"Zuma and his evidence He overplayed that card… Whenever he's in a corner, he says that… Let’s not forget the tell-all book."

The delays have not only sparked skepticism but also disappointment.

@nqukazi noted:

"They were ready before the announcement, but we are still waiting. Election processes are almost finished. They are still giving evidence. Boys will be boys."

Parliament will not collapse if MKP members don’t show up

Briefly News reported that former president Jacob Zuma said the MK Party would boycott Parliament after protesting the 2024 general election results.

Zuma said the party would not appear in Parliament and would halt its activities within the National Assembly.

The country's laws indicate that Parliament is available even if the MKP does not appear.

