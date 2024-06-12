KwaZulu-Natal is likely headed for a coalition government involving the ANC, DA, IFP, and NFP to block the uMkhonto we Sizwe Party

The coalition deal, which backs IFP's Thami Ntuli for premier, is expected to be finalised on Wednesday following a fragmented election result

Public reaction is mixed, with some praising the coalition while others criticise it for undermining the voters' preferences

A coalition government involving the ANC, DA, IFP, and NFP is likely to be formed in KwaZulu-Natal. Images: Darren Stewart, Waldo Swiegers, Rajesh Jantilal and City Press.

Source: Getty Images

KwaZulu-Natal appears set for a coalition government involving the ANC, DA, IFP, and NFP to block the uMkhonto we Sizwe Party.

Multiple reports have revealed that a deal among these parties is expected to be finalised on Wednesday.

This comes after the May 29 election left the province deeply fragmented, with no single party obtaining an outright majority.

Eyes have been on the ANC to see which parties they would have coalition talks with.

In a report by Mail & Guardian the parties were coming together to back up Inkatha Freedom Party provincial chairperson Thami Ntuli for premier

Netizens on the fence with this coalition government

The prospect of this coalition has evoked various responses from the public. Many South Africans seem satisfied with the potential alliance.

Attie Claassens commented:

"The best news ever. MK would not be a good government as they know nothing but misappropriation of funds."

Tebogo Senosi stated:

"Best news."

Thomas Mokone also shared:

"I also wish this coalition to happen in KZN because I don't trust this MK party."

However, not everyone is pleased. Some express concerns about the democratic process and the motives behind the coalition.

Neo Mate warned:

"This thing should not look like a game to them. It must be mainly and solely for service to the people. What's the use of being in power when our people don't have basic needs?"

Nhlaka Shezi voiced dissatisfaction, saying:

"People voted ANC out of power but, the IFP and DA are bringing it through the back door."

Thomas Mthoba questioned the legitimacy of the coalition, asking:

"Is that what voters preferred? If we say it's a constitutional democracy, does it mean you can take my vote anywhere without my permission?"

Jude Alison criticised the move, stating:

"ANC forcing itself on the people of KZN when it was clear that the people did not want it. The less said about IFP, the better (sellouts)."

MKP still dominating in KZN

Former president Jacob Zuma's MKP secured the most votes at 45%, but it needs to form alliances to achieve a governing majority.

The NFP, a splinter party from the IFP, holds the balance of power, but internal divisions have caused uncertainty about its support for either the MKP or the coalition of ANC, DA, and IFP.

MK party invites Inkatha Freedom Party to coalition talks

Briefly News reported that the party reportedly extended an invitation to coalition talks with the Inkatha Freedom Party.

The statement revealed that the MK Party had identified similarities between it and the IFP and should meet to discuss how to govern KwaZulu-Natal.

MK Party's Nhlamulo Ndhlela confirmed that the statement is from the party South Africans discussed the ramifications of a coalition between the two parties, and some mocked the statement's English.

