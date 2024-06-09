The ANC, IFP and DA are reportedly in talks to form a coalition agreement and sideline the MK Party in KwaZulu-Natal

Reports suggested that the provincial leaders of the three parties were holding informal discussions on the possibility

Their plan is, however; threatened by the possibility of an MK Party, EFF and NFP coalition, which, if entered into, would likely govern the province

The ANC, IFP and DA in KZN are reportedly mulling over a possible collaboration.

The ANC, IFP and DA in KwaZulu-Natal are reportedly in talks to form a coalition agreement and keep the MK Party out of government.

According to the City Press, party leaders in the province had informal conversations, even though the organisation’s national leaders had yet to conclude working agreements.

MK Party threatens ANC’s KZN plans

The three political parties garnered a combined 49% at the 2024 General Election, which still falls short of securing the 50-plus-one majority. The publication stated that the organisations must approach the National Freedom Party (NFP) to secure the majority; however, if the NFP aligned with the MK Party, an MKP-EFF-NFP coalition would likely govern the province. The EFF previously stated that it was willing to work with Jacob Zuma’s party.

The MKP garnered 45.35% of the vote in KZN, while the IFP and ANC came in with 18.07 and 16.99 respectively.

Citizens comment on preferred coalitions

Some netizens shared their preferred alliances, while others pointed out why some coalitions would not work.

@visse_ss said:

“An MKP-EFF-NFP coalition that is great for KZN province. DA and ANC, they thought they were all that.”

@Rams75234856561 suggested:

“I would advise ANC to let KZN matters be dealt [with] by MK and other parties. To avoid being booed in every government meeting.”

@seruleng8914 thought:

“IFP, ANC, DA and NFP will form a strong coalition.”

@RayRDT pointed out:

“If they fail to govern properly then they will all fail together. Clean governance, service delivery and economic development are how people will judge them in the next election.”

@SamTrong3 advised:

“KZN must be given to MK... They will collapse it in 3 years flat. If ANC-DA-IFP runs it, MK thugs will make it ungovernable. Leave them with their KZN.”

