EFF President Julius Malema said his party was open to coalition talks with the outgoing ruling party

Malema told journalists at the National Results Operations Centre that the ANC was easier to work with when it lacked a majority

The party leader also explained that his party was willing to work with the MK Party in a different capacity from the ANC

Zingisa Chirwa is an experienced Briefly News journalist based in Johannesburg, South Africa, who has covered elections and current affairs on the radio for over 15 years.

EFF CIC Julius Malema said his organisation was open to coalition talks with the ANC. Images: Chris McGrath and Leon Sadiki/Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

EFF open to working with MK Party

The @EFFSouthAfrica leader addressed journalists on 1 June 2024 as vote counting continued at the National ROC at Gallagher Estate in Midrand.

Malema clarified that the EFF was also open to working with the MK Party. He said that despite the new entrant being reluctant to work with the ANC, working with both parties in different capacities was possible.

A day earlier, the MK Party's Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla said her party wasn’t willing to work with the ANC, which she accused of being in cahoots with the IEC in alleged vote rigging.

Netizens split on EFF’s coalition talks

Social media users differed in their views of Malema’s stance.

@Mtukidudu1 said:

“One of the Freedom fighters remained in South Africa. Viva Julius Malema.”

@Abraham_Meso pointed out:

“People of South Africa try to remove the ANC of Ramaphosa, and you help them to climb.”

@BillySebako added:

“And here I was thinking that EFF wanted to remove ANC from power, and yet they're actually helping it to stay in power ”

@Nndivhalen80 commented:

“The EFF and the MK are not the same and don't carry the same energy... EFF is continental while MK is tribal.”

@_LillyMM_ added:

“So much maturity from the CIC, congratulations EFF. Can someone now pass the mic to @MbalulaFikile?”

