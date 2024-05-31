Many social media users have called on EFF leader Julius Malema to revise the party’s stance on immigration

The netizens were reacting to the Red Berets leader’s message of thanks after the General Election on 29 May 2024

Some people believed that the Economic Freedom Fighters party lost out on many votes due to its Open Border policy

Zingisa Chirwa is an experienced Briefly News journalist based in Johannesburg, South Africa, who has covered politics and current affairs on the radio for over 15 years.

Social media users have advised Red Berets leader Julius Malema to rework the party's Open Border policy. Images: Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg and John Moore

Source: Getty Images

Many social media users have advised EFF leader Julius Malema to rework the party’s immigration policy before the next General Election. Netizens were reacting to a message the Red Beret leader shared on X, where he vowed to continue fighting for the economic freedom of black people.

Julius Malema thanks EFF supporters

In the post, uploaded on 31 May 2024, @Julius_S_Malema thanked South Africans and his party members for supporting the EFF:

“We accept this mandate with humility and are determined to continue our responsibilities to serve you.”

After counting 55.63% of the voting districts, the IEC's results dashboard stated that the EFF garnered 9.55% of the national vote, placing it fourth. The ANC led with 41.86, followed by the DA and MK Party with 23.67% and 10.98%, respectively.

South Africans took to the polls on 29 May 2024 to elect new national and provincial governments. A week earlier, Malema said his party would accept the polls' outcome as the people's will.

Netizens urge EFF to revise Open Borders policy

Many social media users who responded to the post believed that the EFF's open-border policy led to the party bleeding votes.

@Siya_Ndlumbini said:

“You fumbled it on the open border policy.”

@Marndie1 added:

“South Africans are teaching you something; go back to the drawing board and strategise. Get rid of the spirit of arrogance and disrespect. Seek to unite the country and protect the interests of the South Africans first. You will improve.”

@lorrenzom commented:

“Next time, learn to put South Africans first and stop disrespecting and calling them names to appease your so-called “AFRICAN” brothers who hate us and enjoy seeing South Africa going down.”

@becko_titaano wondered:

“They can’t say the issue of open border is the one that made them not vote EFF. What about Other great policies that you had for them? People don’t want change they are fine with ANC.”

@Siya_Ndlumbini stated:

“Sadly, Mama Winnie isn't here to advise you to abandon that " Open Border Policy and Put SA First.”

