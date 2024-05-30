As the IEC tallied the votes, MK Party supporters held a faux funeral for the ANC in Manguzi, northern KwaZulu-Natal

A clip of the procession, which was posted on social media, showed the supporters carrying what looked like a coffin draped in ANC colours

After counting 12.65% of the KZN provincial ballots, Jacob Zuma’s party led the pack with 43.12% of the vote

Zingisa Chirwa is an experienced Briefly News journalist based in Johannesburg, South Africa, who has covered politics and current affairs on the radio for over 15 years.

KZN MK Party supporters held a mock funeral for the ANC in Manguzi. Images: Per-Anders and Chris McGrath

Source: Getty Images

MK Party supporters held a faux funeral for the ANC in Manguzi, northern KwaZulu-Natal, on 30 May 2024.

MK Party's funeral procession for the ANC

The group’s antics came as the MK Party continued to lead in tallying General Election votes.

A clip shared by @ScrollaAfrica on X showed the supporters carrying what looked like a coffin draped in an ANC cloth. The participants of the fake procession could also be heard fake crying:

After counting 12.65% of the KwaZulu-Natal provincial ballots, Jacob Zuma’s party led with 43.12%, followed by the ANC and IFP with 20.20% and 20.01%, respectively. The ANC’s Gwede Mantashe attributed the MK Party’s gains to what he called Zulu tribalism.

South Africans went to the polls a day earlier to elect new leadership for provincial and national governments. The IEC was impressed with the election and predicted that voter turnout would surpass 70%, higher than the 66,06% achieved in 2019.

Netizens reactions differed

While many social media users who saw the video celebrated with the MK Party, others pointed out that divisions by tribal lines would not positively impact the nation.

@Ngubenil said:

“I wish I was here!!!”

@thula105 added:

“My home town Viva MK.”

@sithembiso9303 commented:

“More power, MK.”

@wahunadi explained:

“They are just taking back what belonged to IFP. We knew that after Zuma left the ANC, his voters would follow him back home; that has nothing to do with the country.”

@SekuruKeith pointed out:

“Instead of rescuing South Africa, an outcome split on tribal lines will bring unprecedented chaos and disruption at the heart of SA politics and decision making...worsening living conditions for people who need change the most.”

