Controversial superfan Mama Joy headed to Paris for the Olympics, defying Minister Gayton McKenzie's announcement about halting sponsored trips

Mama Joy shared her excitement on X with pictures at OR Tambo International Airport, prompting questions about who funded her trip

South Africans expressed mixed reactions, with some questioning the use of taxpayer money and others wishing her well

Mama Joy was over the moon as she headed to Paris, France, to attend the Olympics. The controversial superfan seems to have had the last laugh following Minister Gayton McKenzie's announcement about cutting off superfans.

Mama Joy revealed that she flew to France to attend the Paris Olympics. Image: @mamajoy_chauke

Mama Joy heads to the Paris Olympics

Controversial superfan Mama Joy is among the many South Africans headed to Paris for the Olympics. Mama Joy has been charting trends and hogging headlines since the Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie announced that the sponsored trips had been halted.

Taking to her X timeline, Mama Joy flooded pictures at the OR Tambo International Airport, ready to board the plane. The excited media personality even shared a picture of her plane ticket. She wrote:

"Mama Joy to the Olympics Paris Papa Joy am coming ⁦@ChrisExcel102. SA Mamajoy Mamajoy."

SA reacts to Mama Joy's post

Social media users are still wondering how Mama Joy managed to go to Paris after McKenzie's announcement. Many asked who paid for her trip.

@ChrisExcel102 said:

"Who paid for this trip?"

@ManimoDj commented:

"My good Sir @GaytonMcK you lied to us."

@Kearabile_ added:

"Haters will hate. Safe trip mama. 🤍"

@dewaldj wrote:

"No hate but would rather see my tax money go to improving the lives of poor people than send mama to live in luxury."

Mama Joy shares private messages between her and Minister Gayton McKenzie

Briefly News previously reported that there is no bad blood between Mama Joy Chauke and the minister of Sports, Arts and Culture, Gayton McKenzie. The super fan shared a private DM she received from Gayton, but still, Mzansi is trolling her.

On X ( formerly Twitter), Mama Joy posted a private DM she received from Gayton McKenzie, asking her how she felt about his plans to close taps on super fans getting funding for their international trips.

