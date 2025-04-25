Woman’s 3-Month-Old Braids Leave SA Stunned as She Shares Viral Styling Routine

A young woman became the talk of the town after she showcased her three-month braids

In the TikTok video, the babe unveiled how she styles her hair and keeps it clean and neat, and the video went viral online

People in Mzansi reacted as they flooded the comments section raving about the hun's tips

A young lady captured the attention of social media users after sharing a TikTok video showcasing how she styles her 3-month-old braids.

A woman's three-month-old braids shocked South Africans as she showed how she keeps them neat. Image:@chisomaimee

Source: TikTok

Woman styles 3-month-old braids in viral video

The video, posted by her under the handle @chisomaimee, has since gone viral, sparking a wave of admiration and conversation about maintaining braids and the art of styling them for long-lasting beauty.

In the clip, the young woman takes viewers through her routine of keeping her braids clean, neat, and looking fresh. With a combination of patience, care, and a few styling products, she demonstrates how she maintains the shine and smoothness of her hair, despite having worn the braids for three months.

@chisomaimee showcased how she detangled her braids using a comb or brush. She then sprayed her hair with a product, which she displayed in the video. At the end of the clip, she styled her braids, leaving many in awe.

Viewers are particularly impressed by how well she has kept the braids looking vibrant. From refreshing the edges and, her tips have garnered a lot of praise.

Her video, which now has thousands of views, has resonated with people who wear braids or are considering getting them. Many in the comments section have shared their own experiences with braids, and some have asked for more styling tips.

Watch the video below:

SA are amped over the hun's plug

The online community could not wait to try out the lady's hack as they flooded the comments thanking the babe for the plug while others simply expressed their thoughts.

Thandiwe Mokiti said:

"I’m getting my money’s worth."

María Gabriela | Boy Mom expressed:

"They still look cute."

Gotts2bglued added:

"I need to keep them in to get my moneys worth , braids are not cheap."

Rae’s Digital Diary shared:

"You’re blessed because my braids start sliding out after 2/3 weeks."

Beeh stated:

"I got my braids in December … we are approaching march and i still have em.. and im like look, im pregnant and tored."

User commented:

"This is me, the headbands gon save me every time."

