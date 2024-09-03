One babe in Mzansi had all the huns going wild as she showcased how she keeps her goddess braids in tack

In the clip, the stunner unveiled all the products that she uses, and it gained over 1.2 million views

South Africans were impressed by the lady's hacks as they thanked her for the plug while some gushed over her hair

Goddess braids are one of the most popular hairstyles on the market, but they don't seem to last long. Well, fear not, ladies, as one woman in Mzansi has the answers.

A babe unveiled products she uses to keep her goddess braids fresh in a TikTok video. Image: @nyaki.rakometsi

Source: TikTok

Woman plugs SA with products to maintain goddess braids

The stunner showcased to her viewers how she keeps her goddess braids for more than a month by using the following products.

In the clip, TikTok user @nyaki.rakometsi showed off her goddess braids without applying the products. She revealed that she had her braids for a month and that they were still in good condition.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The stunner then applies the products to her hair. She begins with a Dark and Lovely Fresh Start wash-free braid refresher, which she sprays on her hair. She then uses a cleanser to remove the build-up from her hair by simply rubbing it on her scalp. @nyaki.rakometsi added a hair food named Magic Hair.

She used the Dark and Lovely extra-hold styling gel for the curls, which should be done by separating the braids. The end result amazed many people online, gathering over 1.2 million views.

Watch the video below:

Women are amped over the hun's plug

The online community could not wait to try out the lady's hack as they flooded the comments thanking the babe for the plug while others simply expressed their thoughts.

Nosipho M said:

"I can safely say that you saved a lot of us some money with these steps, 2 weeks max with this hairstyle. Will definitely try this!"

Ayanda shared:

"Less curls, more gel. I get goddess braids all the time, and I swear by this. For extra hold, you can also spray the curls with Got2B."

Gale Natasha Anthony was impressed:

"Me with no braids. This is interesting I'm staying for this entire video."

Mystylistkwena commented:

"Definitely getting the products, thank you."

Gail Beukes wrote:

"It looks good. I use the moose, and it seems to be working. I think I need that waterless cleanser."

Mzansi woman plugs SA with hairline growth product, shares her journey in a video

Briefly News previously reported that that a babe in Mzansi flexed a product she uses for her hairline, and boy peeps were amazed by the results.

The stunner shared her hairline journey on TikTok, detailing how she lost hair in front of her head in April 2024. @thee_queen_nala showcased how it went from bad to worse in the following months until she came across a helpful product, all thanks to TikTok, which hooked her up and helped her recover her hairline.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News