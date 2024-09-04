South African Woman Lands in Hospital After Giving Love a Chance, Shares Video
- One young lady got candid about her love life in a viral clip on TikTok, which left peeps with mixed reactions
- The stunner revealed to her viewers how she gave love a chance, which landed her in the hospital
- The footage sparked banter among netizens, who rushed to the comments with jokes and laughter
Eish, love is something else. A woman opened up about fighting for her life in a hospital bed all because of indoda.
Woman ends up in hospital after giving love a chance, shares video
Love is supposed to be a beautiful thing, but it quickly turned into a nightmare for TikTok user @lanisha_courtney1.
The young lady revealed to her followers that she decided to give love a chance, hoping for a happy ending; however, it quickly ended in tears for the babe.
The stunner's world came crashing down after a gent showed her flames, which landed her in the hospital on a breathing machine, as seen in the clip she uploaded on the video platform, which has since gone viral on TikTok, clocking over 1.3 million views, thousands of likes and comments.
Watch the video below:
People are amused by the lady's video
South Africans could not help but laugh at the woman's video as they flocked to the comments section with jokes, and others expressed their thoughts.
Andile cracked a joke, saying:
"You can't love a person to that extent."
PinkPanDA added:
"We are winning gents."
Kagiso Malekutu
"If I can’t breathe without you was a person ka dlala mare tswang mo bashimoney."
Danielle shared:
"At least I'm not the only one who has been through this."
Leko_lanterns felt for the woman, adding:
"I can't even begin to fathom the level of pain it takes to get here. Sorry, mama."
Bianca_Ragosebo commented:
"Haibo chommy, first time ke bona uthando o lunje."
Source: Briefly News
