One young lady got candid about her love life in a viral clip on TikTok, which left peeps with mixed reactions

The stunner revealed to her viewers how she gave love a chance, which landed her in the hospital

The footage sparked banter among netizens, who rushed to the comments with jokes and laughter

Eish, love is something else. A woman opened up about fighting for her life in a hospital bed all because of indoda.

A lady revealed how she landed in the hospital after giving love a chance in a viral TikTok video. Image: @lanisha_courtney1

Source: TikTok

Woman ends up in hospital after giving love a chance, shares video

Love is supposed to be a beautiful thing, but it quickly turned into a nightmare for TikTok user @lanisha_courtney1.

The young lady revealed to her followers that she decided to give love a chance, hoping for a happy ending; however, it quickly ended in tears for the babe.

The stunner's world came crashing down after a gent showed her flames, which landed her in the hospital on a breathing machine, as seen in the clip she uploaded on the video platform, which has since gone viral on TikTok, clocking over 1.3 million views, thousands of likes and comments.

Watch the video below:

People are amused by the lady's video

South Africans could not help but laugh at the woman's video as they flocked to the comments section with jokes, and others expressed their thoughts.

Andile cracked a joke, saying:

"You can't love a person to that extent."

PinkPanDA added:

"We are winning gents."

Kagiso Malekutu

"If I can’t breathe without you was a person ka dlala mare tswang mo bashimoney."

Danielle shared:

"At least I'm not the only one who has been through this."

Leko_lanterns felt for the woman, adding:

"I can't even begin to fathom the level of pain it takes to get here. Sorry, mama."

Bianca_Ragosebo commented:

"Haibo chommy, first time ke bona uthando o lunje."

SA woman gives Venda guy a chance, stress lands her in hospital

Briefly News previously reported that a woman in Mzansi was shown flames by her partner, and she took to social media to narrate her story.

The stunner, who goes by the TikTok handle @mukondelelianemone, had quite the experience with her man that left her in a horrifying state. The hun revealed to her viewers that she decided to date a Venda man; however, things took a shocking turn, which landed her in the hospital.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News