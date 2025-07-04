A Shembe wedding guest went viral for confidently wearing a striking, form-fitting gown with visible cleavage

Her attire sparked debate on social media, with some praising her bold style and others feeling it clashed with the traditional setting

Despite the controversy, the guest stole the spotlight, inspiring conversations about fashion, cultural norms, and self-expression

South Africans were captivated and divided by a viral video of a guest at a Shembe wedding whose striking and unconventional outfit sparked discussions about cultural traditions and modern self-expression.

A viral video of a guest at a Shembe wedding in a tight, stylish gown sparked admiration for her striking looks. Image: Vibe Loop

A guest at a recent Shembe wedding captured the attention of Mzansi after a video of her walking confidently in her bold outfit went viral on social media.

The video, posted on Facebook by the account Vibe Loop, shows the guests dancing joyfully during the celebration. Her stylish blue and white gown quickly became the centre of conversation online. The form-fitting dress featured a tight corset and a visible cleavage, which some users felt clashed with the expectations of the traditionally conservative Shembe culture. Still, many applauded her bold fashion choice and how she carried herself.

The guest attended Zola and Miso Ntshangase's traditional wedding, which took place over the weekend of 29 and 30 June 2025. While the union itself made headlines due to Zola’s previous marital drama with first wife Nozipho Ntshangase of The Mommy Club, it was the guest’s confident appearance that sparked an entirely separate wave of conversation online.

Netizens praise the Shembe wedding

Some critics questioned whether the revealing outfit was appropriate for a Shembe gathering, which is often associated with modest attire and spiritual significance. Despite the controversy, the guest stole the spotlight and sparked conversations about fashion, cultural norms, and self-expression.

For many, the moment wasn’t about controversy but about self-expression, cultural evolution, and individuality. The guest’s striking appearance left a lasting impression on Mzansi, prompting broader conversations about tradition, beauty, and the evolving role of fashion within cultural spaces.

A guest at a Shembe wedding wowed South Africans by wearing a bold blue and white gown with visible cleavage, earning praise for her beauty and confidence. Image: Vibe Loop

Here's what Mzansi has to say

Bongi Nothando said:

"Bathong, we’re doing too much now. Why isn’t the dress covering her chest properly? It’s becoming too common now to have outfits that barely support the bust. What measurements were used? You're messing it up now, hips and bust are turning into a public display."

Ntwenhle Honourable Luthulie said:

"People here really looked hungry for attention."

Nontuthuzelo Mdoda Nkosi said:

"The bust shouldn’t be squeezed like that. 😢"

Thembi KaMabika Gambushe said:

"Maybe the bride in the green outfit isn’t the same as the one with the bust out, it’s a no from me. Wrong size."

Anfissa Nkanyize Precious wrote:

"If I had to dance in that outfit, I’d need a shot of Hennessy first."

Thandeka Ka Dlamuka Dubu shared:

"Aybo, what is going on here?"

Nkosikayibukwa Bhuti wrote:

"Shame, that bust is under serious pressure."

Tiisetso Mokoena shared:

"The queens of polygamy! If that bust could speak, it would have asked for justice by now. It’s not comfortable."

Nolo Angel shared:

"I wonder where people learn this… not in church."

Nonkosi Sandisele added:

"Someone should’ve helped the bride with that outfit, there’s not enough material."

Watch the Facebook video below:

