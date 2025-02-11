“You Both Look Amazing”: Couple’s Traditional Wedding Attire Wows SA
- A stylish couple turned head with their designer traditional wedding attire, impressing many online
- The newlyweds, along with their bridal party, entertained guests with their energetic dance moves in the video shared on TikTok
- The wedding clip received much praise online from social media users who enjoyed their chemistry and loved their stunning outfits
A gorgeous couple left wedding guests and social media users in awe with their breathtaking traditional wedding outfits. The pair, who also had a white wedding as part of their celebration, chose custom-made designer couture that fit them perfectly, showcasing their elegance and style.
The groom himself, TikTok user @ishmael_kgee1, shared a vibrant clip of the wedding festivities, highlighting their bold fashion choices and lively celebrations.
The couple's traditional wedding attire
The video captured the newlyweds, their groomsmen and bridesmaids dancing joyfully in the street before entering the wedding venue. Their outfits, made from striking blue fabric with touches of African print, complement their energetic entrance.
To add a modern twist to their look, the entire wedding crew paired their outfits with crisp white sneakers, balancing tradition with contemporary fashion.
Watch the TikTok video below:
The couple's wedding outfits steal the show
Social media users flooded the comments with praise for the couple's stylish outfits and undeniable chemistry. Many admired how effortlessly they blended culture and modern trends, with some highlighting the importance of marrying someone who is your type.
User @Maschi said:
"Congrats, I don't know you guys but jooo your traditional attires & step 👌🔥🙏."
User @JEWELS MAABENA SIKAPA shared:
"Wow🥰🥰🥰 congratulations guys may God bless your home."
User @martha added:
"You both look amazing 👌."
User @Mascherano commented:
"The attires broer."
User @Julie said:
"When you marry your type🌹🥰👌💯."
User @Mma Rethabile added:
"Wow, beautiful attires."
Source: Briefly News
