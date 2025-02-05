A heartfelt video captured an emotional groom promising to love his wife during their traditional wedding

The groom reflected on their journey from high school sweethearts to life partners, leaving his bride in tears

The touching video was shared on TikTok, moving many users who celebrated the raw genuine display of love

A bride sobbed as she listened to his groom's emotional speech during their traditional wedding. Image: @mathusi

Source: TikTok

A man could care less about the popular belief that men don't cry, as he grew emotional while delivering a heartfelt speech about his relationship with his wife at their wedding.

The touching moment was shared by TikTok user @mathusi_ garnering attention for its genuine display of affection and heartfelt promises.

The man shares his feelings for his wife

In the clip, the groo, stands confidently yet visibly emotional in a beautifully decorated traditional wedding venue, delivering a heartfelt speech.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Despite being a man of a few words, he doesn't hold back as he promises to walk with his wife through life's journey, dedicating himself to their future together. His bride sitting beside him, can not contain her tears, sobbing softly in response to his heartfelt words.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi comments on the man's speech

The video resonated with many social media users who flooded the comment section to express how moved they were by the groom's vulnerability and sincerity. Many celebrated the authenticity of the moment, agreeing that love is a beautiful thing. Others praised the groom for expressing his emotions freely and wished the couple a lifetime of happiness and love.

A man had social media users praising him for not holding back his tears while expressing his love for his wife. Image: @mathusi

Source: TikTok

User @faridandlovu said:

"She's so lucky

User @Kiyola Aesthetics added:

"This is beautiful to watch

User @user2015694876221 shared:

"Woow some ladies are blessed congratulations guys."

User @Nikeziwe Khumalo commented:

"Let’s not be discouraged, true love still exists… ncooooo bakithi ngaze nga emotional."

User @nselenhle zwane added:

"Wow, tears of joy."

User @zuzutitus said:

"Priceless moments."

3 Briefly News moving wedding articles

A bride was overwhelmed by the Holy Spirit while walking to the altar to meet her groom, shouting Halleluja as congregants held her.

A bride delivered a powerful prayer for her man and her union during her wedding, leaving attendees connected with the Holy Spirit and they prayed with her.

Idols superstar Pulesetso Sejosingoe's wife Bulie Magasela delivered a moving speech at their traditional wedding held in Cape Town.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News