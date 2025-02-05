Global site navigation

“She’s Lucky”: Emotional Groom’s Speech at Traditional Wedding Moves Bride to Tears, SA Touched
Family and Relationships

“She’s Lucky”: Emotional Groom’s Speech at Traditional Wedding Moves Bride to Tears, SA Touched

by  Bongiwe Mati 2 min read
  • A heartfelt video captured an emotional groom promising to love his wife during their traditional wedding
  • The groom reflected on their journey from high school sweethearts to life partners, leaving his bride in tears
  • The touching video was shared on TikTok, moving many users who celebrated the raw genuine display of love

CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!

TikTok users congratulated a young couple on their beautiful wedding
A bride sobbed as she listened to his groom's emotional speech during their traditional wedding. Image: @mathusi
Source: TikTok

A man could care less about the popular belief that men don't cry, as he grew emotional while delivering a heartfelt speech about his relationship with his wife at their wedding.

The touching moment was shared by TikTok user @mathusi_ garnering attention for its genuine display of affection and heartfelt promises.

The man shares his feelings for his wife

In the clip, the groo, stands confidently yet visibly emotional in a beautifully decorated traditional wedding venue, delivering a heartfelt speech.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Despite being a man of a few words, he doesn't hold back as he promises to walk with his wife through life's journey, dedicating himself to their future together. His bride sitting beside him, can not contain her tears, sobbing softly in response to his heartfelt words.

Read also

"This is genuine": Woman gifts her uncle a brand new phone in heartwarming video, SA loves it

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi comments on the man's speech

The video resonated with many social media users who flooded the comment section to express how moved they were by the groom's vulnerability and sincerity. Many celebrated the authenticity of the moment, agreeing that love is a beautiful thing. Others praised the groom for expressing his emotions freely and wished the couple a lifetime of happiness and love.

Social media users wished a young couple a blessed marriage after seeing their cute wedding clip
A man had social media users praising him for not holding back his tears while expressing his love for his wife. Image: @mathusi
Source: TikTok

User @faridandlovu said:

"She's so lucky

User @Kiyola Aesthetics added:

"This is beautiful to watch

User @user2015694876221 shared:

"Woow some ladies are blessed congratulations guys."

User @Nikeziwe Khumalo commented:

"Let’s not be discouraged, true love still exists… ncooooo bakithi ngaze nga emotional."

User @nselenhle zwane added:

"Wow, tears of joy."

User @zuzutitus said:

"Priceless moments."

3 Briefly News moving wedding articles

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Bongiwe Mati avatar

Bongiwe Mati (Human Interest Editor) Bongiwe Mati is an experienced reporter currently working under the Human Interest desk at Briefly News since (Aug 2024). Prior to joining the Briefly team, she worked for a campus newspaper at the University of the Western Cape (2005) before joining the Marketing and Sales department at Leadership Magazine, Cape Media (2007-2009). She later joined BONA magazine as an Editorial Assistant (2023-2024), writing for digital and print magazines under current news, entertainment, and human interest categories. She can be reached at bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za

Tags:
Hot: