A woman who had just married the love of her life took to the centre stage to bless their union in front of attendees

The woman later shared her video with more videos of her special day on her TikTok account, gaining many views

Social media users were touched, taking to the comment section to congratulate the hun and wish her a happy union

A God-fearing woman was filled with the Holy Spirit during her wedding. She allowed the spirit to take over, and her man joined in.

The woman shared her moving clip on her TikTok account under her handle @sthembelo_dlamini

The prayer warrior captured on her wedding

The wedding clip shows @sthembelo_dlamini praying before the congregation as the holy spirit takes over. The husband joins his wife and starts praying, leaving attendees chiming praises as she prays.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi showers the bride with praise

The video attracted many comments from social media users, who showered the duo with blessings and wished them a long and happy union. Others shared how emotional the prayer left them.

User @zanez said:

"He who finds a wife finds a good Thing and has obtained favour from the Lord 🥰 syambongel umyen wakho cc ubusisiwe."

User @Londiwe Goqo added:

"My husband will have this kind of a wife 🥺🥰🙏."

User @keatheeagle7 commented:

"Awuuu🥺🔥❤️this reminded me of the days while you were still with SCO, when you worship you would quote scripture like how you are doing, now🔥🔥."

User @Precious shared:

"A prayerful wife is a blessing. Her beauty is a bonus. She is a whole package. You are blessed, sbali."

User @Musa Mbewe added:

"Every man deserves such a woman."

User @NomaguguDube said:

"This prayer made me cry🥺🥺🥺this is powerful."

