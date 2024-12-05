A video of an interracial wedding has social media users buzzing as netizens dive into the bride's expressions

The bride seemed out of place during the village celebration, surrounded by excitable children and local men

Viewers speculated about her thoughts, pointing out the visible stress on her face in the viral TikTok clip

A bride recorded looking out of place on her wedding day. Image: @mr.latope

Source: TikTok

Weddings are meant to be joyous, but sometimes they can be overwhelming. A video of an interracial newlyweds has tongues wagging on TikTok.

Bride captured looking awkward

The bride, standing beside her younger groom, looked visibly awkward in the village setting. The scene was filled with laughter and buzzing children, but the bride’s face told a different story.

She kept looking around during the festivities while local men and kids enjoyed the moment.

Wedding video becomes TikTok sensation

The wedding clip posted on the account @mr.latope hit 1.8 million views and got over 10,000 people.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users weigh in

Social media had plenty to say, with many questioning the bride's emotions. Some joked about the stress written on her face.

See a few comments below:

@psocharchitect said:

"She's regretting everything. 🥺😭"

@Beeday commented:

"I can never do this to myself no matter the situation. 😩😂"

@nakita415 stated:

"Loneliness is lethal drug."

@salsabilaiddriss mentioned:

"Haibo! 😂 Like some of you are not scared of anything. 😂"

@sarahokh917 wrote:

"Haibo, blink twice if you need help."

@BananenbladBacove suggested

"Family, and friends, take this woman to a psychological doctor."

@jujujanem typed:

"Just love yourself. You don't need anyone. 😩"

@wvsista stated:

"Stop playing! 😱 She's looking for the exit. 🤣🤣🤣"

@sindimge0er wrote:

"Thought its our granny Helen Zille yhooooo was shocked."

Source: Briefly News