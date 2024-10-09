“Secure That Bag”: Young Man’s Grand Wedding to Older White Woman Has SA Talking

A young man and a white grown lady grandly tied the knot, leaving online users with mixed reactions

The video of the pair went viral on the internet, capturing the attention of netizens and gathering loads of views

Comments poured in from online users who were impressed by how great the woman looked at her age, while others shared their thoughts

A video of an interracial couple went viral on social media, causing a massive buzz among netizens.

A young man tied the knot with an older white woman in a TikTok video. Image: @ellnethopezwolu

Source: TikTok

Man marries white old lady, shares video

In the time that we are living, it has become a norm for men and women to marry people twice their age, and this couple did just that. TikTok user @ellnethopezwolu shared a video of a young man marrying a white older woman.

The pair rocked matching blue outfits, and the atmosphere between the family wowed many people online. The interracial couple walked handed in as they celebrated their special day. @ellnethopezwolu's video clocked over 971k views, along with thousands of likes and comments.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Watch the clip below:

Netizens react to couple's wedding video

The online community was divided over the couple, and many expressed their thoughts in the comments section.

Juvy_King gushed over the woman, saying:

"Gogo is fresher than most 2000s."

Mamgcina Gcinakazi said:

"She's so beautiful umona phansi."

Zeemayekiso5 wrote:

"Makoti is so beautiful."

Lizwi added:

"Secure the bag, my boy we understand."

Bradley Sit-hole commented:

"Secure that bag."

User shared:

"It's AI look at their hands."

Man marries white lady, video

19-year-old woman flexes relationship with 42-year-old, video sparks viral debate

Briefly News previously reported that one hun had peeps talking after she shared how it was like dating a man who could be twice her age.

A lady who goes by the TokTok handle @prettytiijay shared a clip of herself dancing as she gushed about her relationship. The stunner revealed to her viewers that she was dating a man who was 42 years old while she was 19. In the footage, she can be seen dancing as she celebrates her love life.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News