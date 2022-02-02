Man Pampers Bae by Washing Her Feet, Pics Sparks Opposing Reactions From SA Men

A Mzansi man took to social media to share photos of a cute foot pamper session he organised for his bae

The images posted on Twitter reveal the full at home foot spa as @AnastaciaHlk gives his woman a foot rub

He advised men to get into the habit of treating their baes however this post has been met with differing views

A South African man took to social media to advise men to get into the habit of pampering their partners, however, the post has attracted some interesting responses.

A man posted photos of himself giving his bae a special foot pamper session recently. Image: @AnastaciaHlk / Twitter

Source: Twitter

@AnastaciaHlk shared photos of himself giving his bae a full at-home foot spa and massage. He captioned the post:

“Normalise doing this to your partners.”

The post has caused a ruckus on the Twitter streets as many Mzansi men don’t seem to be in agreement with his view. They have based their opinions on various personal reasons. Some even remarked that @AnastaciaHlk may be under a love spell forcing him to spoil and treat his woman.

However, the responses were not all based on masculine-centred criticism, as some online users welcomed the sound and sweet relationship advice.

Check out some online users’ comments on the post:

@Salawexe_Jnr said:

“Ngeke!! I can't take away the spa people's job never!”

@MokoenaTabana wrote:

“Eeee o kare mjolo o monate (looks like dating is nice)”

Rathipa_Rampedi reacted:

“Yebo yes.”

@BluCollar commented:

“I guess they started off on the right foot.”

@MountainPhakath said:

“Uphoqiwe lona (This one was forced)”

@h0llaOla reacted:

“That's so sweet.”

@BlackAn65843366 replied:

“I get forced to do it now since I was enjoying it when she was pregnant. But come on now she can do it herself.”

@AsekaNdaba commented:

“Ohh I love this, coz nami I enjoy giving bae a massage.”

