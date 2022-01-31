Halala: Proud Man Shows Off Pic of New Crib, Modern Kitchen Wows Mzansi

A proud online users shared the news of getting himself a new apartment on his social media recently

The new home owner @_Mdooh posted a photo holding keys in the modern kitchen of his place on Twitter

The inspiring left his followers feeling hopeful about the prospects of their futures and congratulated the young man

Social media has been abuzz of amazing announcements and good news from netizens and Mzansi is here for it. One such peep is online user @_Mdooh who shared a photo of his new home on Twitter recently.

A young man shared the news of getting himself a new house on social media. Image: @_Mdooh / Twitter

He shared a photo holding the keys to his new place and captioned it:

“Nami I have a new place pic.”

Online users pour in their congratulations

The post had his fellow followers feeling inspired at the good news and hopeful that their personal goals and aspirations were also attainable. A few peeps also complimented his modern looking kitchen. Check out some positive reactions to the tweet:

@thandomasanabo reacted:

“Wow... Congratulations.”

@nosiey_ wrote:

“That kitchen??? Hhayi ukhethile la!”

@Simphiwe_Luv said:

“Wow lihle ikhishi lakho.”

@Tshepo48957905 replied:

“Tih this is damn beautiful place you have there.”

@Hlumelo_B responded:

“People are winning out there, it's refreshing... Congratulations.”

@noksy_k said:

“It's beautiful, congrats.”

@_Queen_Fifi commented:

“Congratulations Mdu or die.”

@sithole_tina wrote:

“Y'all are so blessed. Congratulations stranger.”

@phumla_mpila commented:

“Usebentile mnetfu.”

Woman dreams of her own home, 4 years later she finally secures the keys

In more young people making things happen, Briefly News previously reported on an inspiring young lady had captivated Mzansi after finally achieving her dream of moving into a place of her own. The incredible queen manifested her dream just four short years ago, heading to Twitter to share her wants and dreams.

With her new apartment keys safely in hand, the young lady is encouraging others to trust God and just be patient. Heading to Twitter, @PholosoM_ shared this heartwarming post.

"Ungamncami uThixo( Do not give up on God)"

Peeps felt super proud of the hardworking queen and headed to the comments section to share their reactions. Check out some of the reactions to the good news below:

@Clibo_sa1 said:

"See, now this is some legit stuff not these one's posting things while 2days back it's already been approved. I'm happy for you Pholoso."

Source: Briefly News