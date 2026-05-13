A South African athlete says competitors at the African Championships in Ghana were left without blankets, proper meals and basic room essentials

Aiden Smith claimed athletes had to ask for toilet paper and were restricted on how much food they could take at meal times

The shot put champion praised Ghana as a country, but said the accommodation and athlete conditions fell far below expectations

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South Africa’s Aiden Smith won the first gold medal of the African Athletics Championships 2026 in Accra, Ghana. Image: Cameron Spencer

Source: Getty Images

South African shot put star Aiden Smith has spoken out about the treatment athletes are allegedly receiving at the ongoing African Championships in Ghana after winning gold at the continental event.

Smith made the remarks in a video shared by Track & Field Gazette following his victory at the 2026 African Championships in Accra.

The championships are being held at the University of Ghana Stadium in Legon, Accra, from 12 to 17 May 2026 and feature athletes from across the continent.

Speaking after being crowned African shot put champion, Smith claimed athletes were forced to deal with difficult living conditions inside their accommodation.

“Well, I expected a lot when we got here. I expected a hotel at least,” Smith said.

“But when we got in the rooms, the beds were leather. We got sheets, we got a pillow, but no blanket.”

The South African athlete also alleged that athletes had to request an air-conditioner remote from reception every time they wanted to adjust room temperatures.

“We had to ask for toilet paper. There’s no warm water. Some rooms, the water doesn’t work,” he added.

South African athlete complains about food and living conditions in Ghana

Smith also expressed frustration over food portions provided to athletes during the championships.

According to him, athletes were allegedly restricted on how much protein they could take during meals despite competing at an elite level.

“We go there, we ask for food, they fight with us,” Smith said.

“We’re not allowed to take more than one chicken bone. You’re only allowed chicken or fish.”

The gold medallist also questioned breakfast portions provided to competitors.

“In the morning they give me half an egg or one egg. I’m home eating eight or nine eggs during season,” he said.

Smith added that some athletes were allegedly told to bring their own blankets.

“For African Games champs, putting us in a hostel without blankets, without food, I expected a lot more,” he said.

South African gold medallist Aiden Smith has raised some concerns about the accommodation and living conditions at the African Championships in Ghana. Image: Cameron Spencer

Source: Getty Images

Smith praises Ghana despite African Championships accommodation complaints

Despite the criticism, Smith praised Ghana and said he still planned to spend time exploring the country after his competition ended.

“I love Ghana. Ghana is amazing,” he said.

“But the staying conditions wasn’t great.”

The complaints surfaced just days after Ghana hosted a colourful opening ceremony for the championships, with officials describing the tournament as a celebration of African unity and sporting excellence.

You can watch Track and Field Gazette's video of Aiden Smith below:

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Source: Briefly News