South African UFC star Dricus du Plessis has been accused of turning down a proposed fight by a top-ranked rival

Brendan Allen says he was told a bout with Du Plessis was close to being finalised before it fell apart

Allen's comments have sparked fresh debate ahead of UFC Vegas 118 as he prepares for a high-risk fight this weekend

Brendan Allen claims Dricus Du Plessis ducked a fight that was supposedly agreed for early 2026. Image: Geoff Stellfox

Source: Getty Images

South African UFC star Dricus du Plessis has found himself at the centre of fresh controversy after top-ranked American middleweight Brendan Allen claimed a planned fight between the pair never happened because Du Plessis did not want the matchup.

Allen, who is ranked fourth in the UFC middleweight division, made the allegation ahead of UFC Vegas 118, where he is set to face Edmen Shahbazyan on Saturday, 6 June. The American said he had expected to fight Du Plessis earlier this year before being told the former champion was injured.

Brendan Allen says Dricus du Plessis fight was close to happening

Speaking to MMA Fighting on 4 June, Allen claimed the contest had been virtually agreed before plans changed.

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“It was supposed to be a done deal in January. I was told it was a done deal. Me and Dricus was done and then they said he got hurt and he's not fighting until July,” Allen said.

The American added that he became sceptical after seeing training footage posted by Du Plessis shortly afterwards.

“But he posted training videos the next week, so I don't know. I kind of think I was a little bit finessed, to be honest with you, and I don't know by who.

"I'm not saying it was by anyone in particular, but that's what I feel.”

Allen also made his feelings clear when discussing why he believes the fight never materialised.

“Because he's a b*tch,” Allen said when asked why he thought Du Plessis did not take the fight.

UFC Vegas 118 fight follows months of frustration

Allen revealed that he looked at several other options after learning the Du Plessis bout was off. He said he requested fights against a number of opponents, including former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, but none came together.

“I got sick of waiting, sick of waiting, needed the money, and I took the guy who was on a win streak and didn't have a fight,” Allen explained.

Speaking to Cageside Press, Allen again insisted that a fight with Du Plessis had been discussed.

“I was supposed to have Dricus for this one but he didn't want to fight,” he said.

Top UFC contender Brendan Allen has accused South African star Dricus du Plessis of not wanting a proposed fight ahead of UFC Vegas 118. Image: Ed Mulholland

Source: Getty Images

Dricus du Plessis yet to respond publicly

Allen's comments have generated discussion among MMA fans, particularly because Du Plessis remains one of the biggest names in the middleweight division.

The South African has not publicly responded to Allen's allegations as of 4 June 2026. Meanwhile, Allen will put his No. 4 ranking on the line against Shahbazyan, who enters UFC Vegas 118 on a three-fight winning streak despite being unranked.

With Du Plessis yet to comment publicly, attention is likely to remain on both fighters as UFC Vegas 118 approaches.

Former rival explains Dricus du Plessis' champion mentality

Briefly News also reported that South African MMA fighter JC Lamprecht offered rare insight into the mindset that helped Dricus du Plessis become one of the biggest names in mixed martial arts.

Lamprecht, who once faced Du Plessis inside the EFC cage before later becoming his teammate, described the former UFC champion's work ethic as "insane" and revealed what sets him apart from most fighters. His comments gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at the mentality that helped Du Plessis rise from South African MMA prospect to global star.

Source: Briefly News