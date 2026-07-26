Orlando Pirates confirmed the signing of Norwegian striker Sebastian Pedersen from Sogndal Fotball on Sunday evening

Pedersen has scored eight goals in 14 league games this season and brings a record of 51 goals in 117 matches to the Buccaneers

The striker joins Abdeslam Ouaddou's squad on a two-year deal, with the club holding an option to extend for a further season

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Orlando Pirates have confirmed the arrival of Norwegian striker Sebastian Pedersen, signing the 27-year-old from Sogndal Fotball ahead of a competitive new season.

The Buccaneers announced the deal through an official statement on the club's website on Sunday evening. Pedersen has signed a two-year contract, with Pirates retaining the option to extend the agreement by a further season.

Pedersen brings goals and pedigree to Bucs

The Norwegian forward arrives with an impressive scoring record, having netted eight goals in 14 league appearances for Sogndal this season. Across his broader career, he has accumulated 51 goals in 117 matches, a tally that underscores his consistency in front of goal.

Pedersen also carries international youth experience, having represented Norway at junior national team level from the Under-15 side all the way through to the Under-21 squad. Sogndal, his former club, is regarded as one of Norwegian football's established talent-producing outfits.

In terms of playing style, the club described Pedersen as "a one-touch finisher rather than a bulldozer," suggesting Pirates are adding a technically precise striker rather than a physical target man.

New Addition to Ouaddou's squad

Pedersen becomes the latest player to join the squad assembled by head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou as the Sea Robbers prepare for the season ahead.

The club's statement referred to the striker as "the blonde bomber," drawing attention to his blend of technical quality and goalscoring instinct developed through Norway's youth football structures.

The signing signals Pirates' intent to bolster their attacking options with proven European talent as they look to challenge on multiple fronts in the upcoming campaign.

Kaizer Chiefs warned against selling Lilepo

Briefly News earlier reported that Kaizer Chiefs were warned over the possibility of selling Lilepo during this summer transfer window.

The Congolese international has been one of the best players for the Glamour Boys since joining the club a few seasons ago.

Source: Briefly News