Orlando Pirates are reportedly interested in signing 27-year-old Norwegian striker Sebastian Pedersen from European side

Pedersen has scored eight goals in 14 league games this season, drawing the attention of the Betway Premiership champions

The Soweto giants currently have three recognised strikers in their squad as they look to strengthen for the 2026/27 campaign

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Orlando Pirates are reportedly in talks over a potential move for Norwegian striker Sebastian Pedersen, according to TV2 in Norway. The Buccaneers are said to be monitoring the 27-year-old as they seek to add attacking firepower ahead of the 2026/27 season.

Pedersen currently plies his trade for Sogndal IL in Norway, where he has been among the most clinical forwards in the division this campaign. His tally of eight goals in 14 league matches has caught the eye of the Soweto giants, and discussions are understood to be ongoing.

Pedersen's record at club level

The Norwegian forward has built a strong goal-scoring record at club level over the past four and a half seasons. Across spells with Sogndal IL and Moss FK, Pedersen has netted 51 goals and registered eight assists in 117 appearances, a return that underlines his consistency in front of goal.

At international level, Pedersen has represented Norway across youth structures from the under-15 side all the way through to the under-21 national team, indicating his pedigree within the Norwegian football system.

Pirates look to deepen striking options

Should a deal be concluded, Pedersen would compete for a starting berth alongside the club's existing attacking options.

The Buccaneers currently have Yanela Mbuthuma, Boitumelo Radiopane, and Evidence Makgopa as their recognised centre-forwards, making the position one of the more competitive areas within the squad.

Pirates have been active in their recruitment planning as they look to remain competitive in the DStv Premiership and continental competitions.

Adding an experienced European striker with a proven goal-scoring record could give the club additional depth and versatility in attack for the season ahead.

Kaizer Chiefs warned against selling top star

Briefly News also reported that Kaizer Chiefs were warned over the possibility of selling one of their star players during this summer transfer window.

The Soweto giants are reportedly considering the player's sale after dropping him from the squad that travelled to Spain for pre-season.

Source: Briefly News