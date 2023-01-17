Being affiliated with a celebrity puts one in the public limelight, which is the case for Jordyn Hamilton, famously known as Dave Portnoy's ex-girlfriend. David is an American internet celebrity, blogger, and founder of the sports and pop culture blog Barstool Sports. He used to work at Yankee Group, an IT market research firm. But, how did Jordyn Hamilton and Dave Portnoy meet? What happened to their union?

Jordyn Hamilton was the ex of Dave Portnoy. They started dating in 2015 but made their relationship official in 2017. Unfortunately, Portnoy came to find out that Jordyn was going behind his back with a Soul Cycle instructor, and they split. Despite being on a highlight with the scandal, Jordyn kept herself composed.

Jordyn Hamilton's early life and bio

She is very private about her personal information; thus, little is known about her parents or siblings, but they seem very supportive. She grew up in the United States of America. Therefore, Jordyn Hamilton's nationality is American, and she belongs to the white ethnicity.

Jordyn Hamilton's education

Hamilton attended elementary and high school in her local school. Later, she joined the university to pursue a Communications and Media Studies degree. She later landed a job as Event Coordinator and PR Manager at Pirates in Brooklyn, New York. She later moved to San Diego.

She currently teaches spin at Sparkcycle, where she is available most of the time. She is an ambitious woman and is fitness conscious.

Jordyn Hamilton's Instagram

You can follow her on Instagram under the username @jordyn_Hamilton. She boasts over 11.1k followers, where she posts about her personal and professional affairs. She is also on Twitter under @jhammmmmy, with over 3k followers.

Jordyn Hamilton's height

Jordyn stands at the height of 5 feet 5 inches. She has a slim curvy body that compliments well with her blonde hair and hazel eyes.

Above is the untold story of Jordyn Hamilton, popularly known as Dave Portnoy's girlfriend. Besides being a social media star, she is also a health specialist.

