Who is Kevin Samuels' wife, and how many times did he marry?

Kevin Samuels was an American internet influencer and image consultant. He was widely known for being a hypermasculine self-proclaimed relationship guru. He advocated for strict gender roles and supported man's predominance in relationships, but many saw his views as an attack on black women. Was he married? Here is everything you need to know regarding Kevin Samuels' wife.

Kevin Samuels was an American image consultant and internet influencer.

Kevin was in two failed marriages despite giving people advice for stronger and healthy relationships. He passed away on 5th May 2022 at the age of 53. He was found unconscious at his apartment in Atlanta, Georgia and was rushed to Piedmont Hospital, but the doctors could not save him.

Kevin Samuels' profiles summary and bio

Full name Kevin Roshon Samuels Year of birth 1969 Date of death 5th May 2022 Age at death 53 years Place of birth Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, United States Place of death Atlanta, Georgia, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Afro-American Gender Male Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Divorced at the time of death Ex-wives Not known Children One daughter Parents Mother Beverly Samuels-Burch Education University of Oklahoma (chemical engineering), Millwood High School Profession Internet influencer, image consultant Social media Instagram Twitter Facebook YouTube

Was Kevin Samuels gay?

The late social media influencer was not gay. He was in straight relationships.

Was Kevin Samuels married?

Kevin Samuels was married twice, but he did not have a wife at the time of his death in May 2022. Both of his previous marriages ended in divorce.

Who is Kevin Samuels' wife?

Little is known about his former wives, as he kept their identities a secret. His first wife was his high school sweetheart. They divorced after one year of marriage and had a daughter born in the early 2000s. He married again about seven years later, and they were together for three years before calling it quits. None of Kevin Samuels' wives' names is known.

The image consultant passed away in March 2022 at the age of 53.

Kevin Samuels' wife's net worth?

His wives' net worth cannot be determined since their professions are not known. Meanwhile, the image consultant had an estimated net worth of $4 million at the time of his demise. He made about $10,000 for one image consultancy session.

Samuels had a showroom called Life & Style by Kevin Samuels in Los Angeles, where he offered life and fashion advice. He also had a luxury car collection that included a Lamborghini Urus worth over $300,000.

Kevin Samuels' girlfriend

In 2020, he was rumoured to be dating an Instagram model, whose handle is @sixthegoddis. He was later linked to model Brittany Renner in 2021.

Influencer Kevin Samuels had controversial views that earned him fans and haters. However, nothing was known about his private life and affairs. Not even a single Kevin Samuels' wife's photo is on the internet.

