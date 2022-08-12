Who is Lydia Gaulden? Age, children, spouse, height, career, profiles, net worth

Lydia Gaulden is an American celebrity parent. She is widely recognized for being the mother of actress and singer Raven Symoné, who is known for her roles on Disney's That's So Raven, The Cosby Show, and The Cheetah Girls 2. Who is Raven Symone's mother? This article has all the fascinating facts regarding her.

Lydia Gaulden's daughter Raven Symoné is someone who needs no introduction. She was modelling by age two, started to act at age three, and has been singing since she was four. She is widely known for her role as Raven Baxter on Disney Channel's That's So Raven and has received numerous recognitions and awards throughout her impressive career.

Lydia Gaulden's profiles summary and bio

Full name Lydia Louise Pearman (née Gaulden) Date of birth 10th December 1958 Age 63 years old in 2022 Place of birth Winnfield, Louisiana, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Height 5 feet 6 inches Gender Female Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Husband Christopher B. Pearman (since the 1980s) Children Daughter Raven-Symone and son Blaize Pearman Parents Louise Moss and Julius Gaulden Education Winnfield High School, Southern University (Computer Science) Career Former IT technician Famous for Being actress Rave Symone's mother

Lydia Gaulden's age and early life

The celebrity mother was born on 10th December 1958 in Winnfield, Louisiana, United States. She is 63 years old in 2022. Her mother is the late Louise Moss, while her father is Julius Gaulden. She attended Winnfield High School and later enrolled at Southern University to study Computer Science.

Lydia Gaulden's spouse

Her husband is Christopher B. Pearman, an American author and director. Christopher was working as a PR in the nightclub business, and Lydia had just relocated to Atlanta for IT work when they met. They tied the knot in the 1980s.

Christopher is known for directing and producing a short film known as Reckless. He is also the author of Dream So Big: A Parents Guide to Helping Your Child Believe and Achieve, published in 2010.

Lydia Gaulden's children

Lydia and her husband, Christopher Pearman, were blessed with two children. Their well-known child is daughter Raven Symone, whose full name is Raven-Symone Christina Pearman. She was born on her mother's birthday, 10th December 1985, in Atlanta, Georgia, United States and was already modelling by the time she was two years old.

The couple's younger child is son Blaize Pearman, born on 17th December 1991. He loves sports and used to play basketball for the AAU league in Atlanta. When Raven was two, the family relocated from Atlanta, Georgia, to Ossining, New York, where she was signed with Ford Models.

Lydia Gaulden's career

Raven Symoné's mother relocated to Atlanta, Georgia, after graduating from Southern University with a degree in Computer Science. She landed employment at a software company called National Cash Register (NCR), where she worked as an IT professional.

She and her family later moved to New York City, where she was more involved in ensuring her daughter Raven got modelling and acting gigs.

Lydia Gaulden's net worth

The celebrity mother's exact net worth cannot be estimated since her current source of income is not known. Meanwhile, her daughter, actress and singer Raven Symoné has had a successful career and has amassed a net worth of approximately $40 million.

Lydia Gaulden's height

Raven-Symoné's mother stands at 5 feet 6 inches. She holds American nationality and belongs to the African-American ethnicity.

Lydia Gaulden's Instagram

Raven's mom does not have an Instagram account. Her daughter's Instagram is @ravensymone, and she has over 2.4 million followers as of August 2022.

Who is Raven Symone's wife?

The actress's wife is Miranda Pearman-Maday. The lovebirds tied the knot in June 2020 in a small ceremony attended only by close family and friends.

Does Raven Symone have a child?

The That's So Raven actress does not have any children yet. The openly homosexual star revealed that she and her wife Miranda Pearman-Maday plan to have a big family with four kids in the future.

What does Raven Symone's wife do for a living?

Miranda is a UCLA graduate and works as a social media manager for Off The Menu, an invite-only app that allows users to receive secret items at various Los Angeles restaurants. She was previously employed as an assistant on TV and film sets.

Who is Raven Symoné's daddy?

Her father's name is Christopher B. Pearman. He is an author and director who previously worked as a PR in the nightclub business.

What is Raven Symoné's ethnicity?

The former Disney star is African-American. Both her mother, Lydia Gaulden, and her father, Christopher Pearman, are black.

Lydia Gaulden has done a great job at raising a successful family. The proud mother was instrumental in giving her daughter Raven a strong foundation in Hollywood and was present to ensure she was not broken by the system.

