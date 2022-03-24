The National Basketball Association (NBA) is among the most-cherished basketball leagues in America. Initially, the sport was dominated by Caucasians. Gradually the NBA has been introducing top African-American athletes. Before then, several of the best white NBA players won the MVP many times so gear up and get ready for the whitest players in basketball history.

The National Basketball Association was founded on 6 June 1946. Photo: @olly

Source: UGC

No doubt, there are a few white basketball stars whose track records were quite impressive. They will also remain so for a long time to come. Some of them include Larry Bird, George Mikan, John Stockton, George Mikan, among many others. Who are the rest?

Best white NBA players of all time

Some of the biggest legendary NBA players are currently retired. This list is compiled based on the information abstained from various sports websites on the individual statistics of the stars such as Basketball Reference and Ranker. They include:

1. Larry Bird

Larry Bird, a superstar forward for Indiana State University, was the Boston Celtics' 1st round pick (6th overall) in the 1978 NBA draft. Photo: Bettmann

Source: Getty Images

Birthplace: West Baden Springs, Indiana, United States

West Baden Springs, Indiana, United States Age: 65 years (as of 2022)

65 years (as of 2022) Teams played for: Boston Celtics

Boston Celtics Positions: Small Forward and Power Forward

Small Forward and Power Forward Games (G): 897

897 Points (PTS): 24.3

24.3 Total rebounds (TRB): 10.0

10.0 Assists (AST): 6.3

Larry Joe Bird is a former professional basketball player. The legendary NBA athlete was born in December 1956 in West Baden Springs, Indiana, United States. Currently, he is 65-years old. Larry was an exceptional power forward and small forward for Boston Celtics between 1980 and 1992.

Who is the best white NBA player? Larry Joe Bird takes the first position on the list. In his time, he played 897 games, averaging 24.3 points, 10.0 total rebounds, and 6.3 assists. In 1998, he was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

2. Bob Pettit

Bob Petit of the St. Louis Hawks basketball team. Photo: Bettmann

Source: Getty Images

Birthplace: Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Baton Rouge, Louisiana Age: 89 years (as of 2022)

89 years (as of 2022) Teams played for: Milwaukee Hawks, St. Louis Hawks

Milwaukee Hawks, St. Louis Hawks Positions: Power forward and center

Power forward and center G: 792

792 PTS: 26.4

26.4 TRB: 16.2

16.2 AST: 3.0

Robert Lee Pettit Jr. was also a very competitive athlete with great skills. He was drafted in the first round of 1954 as the second pick. What year did Bob Pettit retire? In his career, he played for Milwaukee Hawks and St. Louis Hawks, retiring in 1965.

3. Dirk Nowitzki

Dirk Nowitzki of the Dallas Mavericks in Game Three of the Western Conference Quarterfinals during the 2010 NBA Playoffs at AT&T Center on April 23, 2010, in San Antonio, Texas. Photo: Ronald Martinez

Source: Getty Images

Birthplace: Würzburg, West Germany

Würzburg, West Germany Age: 43 years (as of 2022)

43 years (as of 2022) Teams played for: Dallas Mavericks, DJK Würzburg

Dallas Mavericks, DJK Würzburg Positions: Power forward and center

Power forward and center G: 1522

1522 PTS: 20.7

20.7 TRB: 7.5

7.5 AST: 2.4

Dirk Nowitzki is another one of the greatest NBA athletes from Germany. He was drafted in 1988 and played in the league between 1994 and 2019. In his career, he won several awards, including the Bundesliga MVP (1999). In 2007, he also won the MVP award, becoming the first-ever European athlete to accomplish such a great accomplishment.

4. John Stockton

John Stockton is inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame during an induction ceremony on September 11, 2009 in Springfield, Massachusetts. Photo: Jim Rogash

Source: Getty Images

Birthplace: Spokane, Washington, United States

Spokane, Washington, United States Age: 59 years (as of 2022)

59 years (as of 2022) Teams played for: Utah Jazz

Utah Jazz Positions: Point guard

Point guard G: 1504

1504 PTS: 13.1

13.1 TRB: 2.7

2.7 AST: 10.5

John Houston Stockton is also among the most famous white basketball players whose accomplishments cannot be overlooked. He played the sport professionally between 1984 and 2003. His skills, as a point guard, earned him a permanent spot in the league.

5. Steve Nash

Steve Nash #13 of the Phoenix Suns moves the ball upcourt during the NBA game against the San Antonio Spurs at US Airways Center on April 25, 2012 in Phoenix, Arizona. Photo: Christian Petersen

Source: Getty Images

Birthplace: Johannesburg, South Africa

Johannesburg, South Africa Age: 48 years (as of 2022)

48 years (as of 2022) Teams played for: Phoenix Suns, Los Angeles Lakers, Dallas Mavericks

Phoenix Suns, Los Angeles Lakers, Dallas Mavericks Positions: Point guard

Point guard G: 1217

1217 PTS: 14.3

14.3 TRB: 3.0

3.0 AST: 8.5

Stephen John Nash is a South African-born white legendary NBA athlete. He was drafted in the 1996 NBA as the 15th pick. Currently, he is coaching Brooklyn Nets. Interestingly, he is a two-time winner of the NBA's Most Valuable Player (2005, 2006).

6. John Havlicek

John Havlicek #17 played for the Celtics from 1962 - 78. Photo: Focus on Sport

Source: Getty Images

Birthplace: Martins Ferry, Ohio, United States

Martins Ferry, Ohio, United States Age: 79 years (at death)

79 years (at death) Teams played for: Boston Celtics

Boston Celtics Positions: Small forward and shooting guard

Small forward and shooting guard G: 1270

1270 PTS: 20.8

20.8 TRB: 6.3

6.3 AST: 4.8

John Havlicek started playing professional basketball in 1962 when he was drafted. He was picked by Boston Celtics as a small forward until 1978. Due to his exceptional skills, he won the MVP title in 1974. Unfortunately, he succumbed to Parkinson's disease on 25 April 2019.

7. Jerry West

Jerry West sits on the bench by NBA logos before the game the Los Angeles Clippers at Staples Center on March 31, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Stephen Dunn

Source: Getty Images

Birthplace: Chelyan, West Virginia, United States

Chelyan, West Virginia, United States Age: 83 years (as of 2022)

83 years (as of 2022) Teams played for: Los Angeles Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers Positions: Point guard and shooting guard

Point guard and shooting guard G: 932

932 PTS: 27.0

27.0 TRB: 5.8

5.8 AST: 6.7

Jerry West was among the most influential NBA athletes from the early 1960s to 1970s. The former Los Angeles Lakers point guard coached the same team between 1976 and 1979. Interestingly, he led his team to nine NBA finals during his time.

8. Dražen Petrović

Drazen Petrovic #44 of the Portland Trail Blazers stands on the court during a 1989-90 season game. Photo: Ken Levine

Source: Getty Images

Birthplace: Šibenik, SR Croatia, SFR Yugoslavia

Šibenik, SR Croatia, SFR Yugoslavia Age: 28 years (at death)

28 years (at death) Teams played for: Portland Trail Blazers, New Jersey Nets,

Portland Trail Blazers, New Jersey Nets, Positions: Shooting Guard

Shooting Guard G: 290

290 PTS: 15.4

15.4 TRB: 2.3

2.3 AST: 2.4

The late Dražen Petrović was one of the best white basketball athletes to have ever lived. He was drafted into the league in 1986 in the third round. The shooting guard was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2002.

9. Kevin McHale

Head coach Kevin McHale of the Houston Rockets walks on the court during their game against the Los Angeles Lakers at the Toyota Center on November 19, 2014 in Houston, Texas. Photo: Scott Halleran

Source: Getty Images

Birthplace: Hibbing, Minnesota

Hibbing, Minnesota Age: 64 years (as of 2022)

64 years (as of 2022) Teams played for: Boston Celtics

Boston Celtics Positions: Power forward

Power forward G: 971

971 PTS: 17.9

17.9 TRB: 7.3

7.3 AST: 1.7

Kevin McHale is another white basketball player with an illustrious career. He was drafted into the league in 1980, joining Boston Celtics as a power forward. After retiring, he coached Minnesota Timberwolves and Houston Rockets between 2005 and 2015.

10. Pete Maravich (Pistol Pete)

Utah Jazz's guard Pete Maravich #7 waves his arms as he looks to receive a pass during a game. Photo: Focus on Sport

Source: Getty Images

Birthplace: Pasadena, California, USA

Pasadena, California, USA Age: 40 years (as of 2022)

40 years (as of 2022) Teams played for: Atlanta Hawks, New Orleans / Utah Jazz, Boston Celtics

Atlanta Hawks, New Orleans / Utah Jazz, Boston Celtics Positions: Shooting Guard

Shooting Guard G: 658

658 PTS: 24.2

24.2 TRB: 4.2

4.2 AST: 5.4

Peter Press Maravich is another great professional basketball athlete to consider. He wooed many with his skills on the court, earning a permanent spot in NBA history. Unfortunately, his career was cut short by a knee injury.

If you are a basketball fanatic, you can all agree that the list is endless. Some of the other great white NBA legendries include:

George Mikan

Nikola Jokić

Dolph Schayes

Bob Cousy

Rick Barry

Jerry Lucas

Paul Westphal

Dave Cowens

Bill Walton

Mark Price

Chris Mullin

Tom Chambers

Kevin Love

Who are currently the best white NBA players?

Some of the best athletes to watch out for in the current season include Luka Dončić, Nikola Jokic, Domantas Sabonir, Tyler Herro, Alex Caruso, Nikola Vučević, Steven Adams, Gordon Hayward, Goran Dragic, and Kevin Love. Among many others.

How many white NBA players have won the MVP?

Seven white NBA athletes have won the MVP title. Larry Bird was named the winner in three consecutive years (1984, 1985, and 1986. Other MVP winners include Steve Nash, Bob Pettit, Bill Walton, Steve Nash, Stephen Curry, and Dirk Nowitzki.

How many white players are in the NBA in 2022?

There is no exact known number at the moment. However, according to Interbasket, there were 89 (around 17.9%) white athletes in the 2021 season.

Who is the whitest basketball player?

According to Bleacher Report, Ron Artest is the whitest basketball player ever. He is regarded as a controversial figure for many reasons hence the title.

The best white NBA players of all time have all left their own indelible marks on the sport. They were each awarded many honors during their times. Some were named MVPs multiple times such as Larry Bird.

