Lamar Odom is no new name to Hollywood fans or NBA fans. He has made a name for himself in various ways. For starters, he is renowned as the ex-husband of Khloé Kardashian, where they featured in the TV shows Keeping Up with the Kardashians and Khloé and Lamar. He is also a former LA Clippers player. This is a huge success so how much is Lamar Odom's net worth?

Lamar Odom attends OxeFit Mixer at the LA Lakers vs. Phoenix Suns NBA Game hosted by Magic Johnson and DJ D-Nice at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California.

Source: Getty Images

Lamar Odom's net worth in 2021 is estimated to be about $30 million. This is from his former successful career as a former NBA player and acting career. He has a salary of about $8.2 million during his NBA career. Lamar has also earned from various endorsements and deals. Here is a glimpse into his life.

Early life

Lamar Odom attends his Celebrity Boxing contract signing to defend his title in an upcoming match at Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Source: Getty Images

The 42-year-old former player was born on November 6, 1979, in Queens, New York, to his parents. His mother had cancer and sadly passed away when he was 12 years. His father suffered from heroin addiction and, as a result, Lamar was raised by his grandmother, Midred Mercer.

Education

Lamar’s education history consist of him transferring schools due to poor academic grades. One of his schools was St. Thomas Aquinas High School, located in Connecticut. However, he was named the Parade’s Player of the Year during his final year here.

Interestingly, he played alongside Kobe Bryant in the Adidas ABCD camp. The champion later joined the University of Rhode Island for his college education.

Career

The former NBA star is a man who wears many hats. He is talented on the basketball court, and he has appeared on television screens.

Former NBA star

Lamar is a former basketball player in the NBA. He started with the LA Clippers, where he was picked fourth in the overalls. In 2009 and 2010, he won two NBA championship titles with the Lakers.

However, Lamar also had his fair share of low moments as a player. He was suspended twice for violating the NBA’s anti-drug policy. He admitted to smoking marijuana.

He became a restricted free agent during the 2002-2003 season after recording successful 49 games. In 2010, he played for the United States team during the Summer Olympics. He also played for the 2010 FIBA World Championship in the same year.

He helped the US bag home the gold medal and made a name for himself as the first player to bag an NBA championship title and a gold medal. After playing with the Miami Heat, the Los Angeles Lakers traded him.

However, he did not play during the first season after suffering an injury. Nevertheless, during his time with the Lakers, he significantly improved. For instance, he bagged his triple-double during his first game against the Golden State Warriors.

Movies and TV shows

Lamar Odom visits the Young Hollywood Studio on September 11, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

Source: Getty Images

The former star has also featured in various films and TV shows. For instance, he has appeared as a contestant in the show Dancing with the Stars. Lamar Odom's movies and TV shows include;

Modern Family

Entourage

Jack and Jill

Van Wilder

Besides that, Lamar is also a film and music production company owner known as Rich Soil Entertainment. He also recently published a book titled Darkness to Light: A Memoir which delves into his struggle with drugs, sex, and fame.

Lamar Odom's stats

During his early days at the LA Clippers, the player scored 30 points and 12 rebounds during his first game. This achievement saw him named the NBA All-Rookie First Team. They scored 30 points, 19 rebounds, and 11 assists against Sacramento.

He also played for the Miami Heat, where he played alongside NBA players Eddie Jones, Dwayne Wade, and Caron Butler. He has recorded 12,781, 8,059 rebounds and 3,554 assists throughout his career.

Is Lamar Odom married?

The former NBA player was formerly married to the famous Khloe Kardashian. The two married just after a month of knowing each other.

Lamar Odom's wife 2021

The player has three children with his former long-time girlfriend, Liza Morales. Lamar Odom's children are three, namely Destiny Odom, born in 1998, Lamar Jr., born in 2002; and the late Jayden Odom, born in 2005 but unfortunately passed away when he was an infant due to Sudden Infant Death Syndrome.

He then met his former wife, Khloé Kardashian. They met at a Lakers party and hit it off. After dating and knowing each other for one month, they tied the knot.

During their time together, he made appearances in her reality TV show Keeping up With The Kardashians. The former couple also started their show on E! Entertainment known as Khloé and Lamar. However, the show came to a halt after two seasons.

In 2013, Khloé filed for divorce from the player after citing infidelity and addiction. She then dismissed it in 2015 to assist Lamar in his recovery journey. However, she filed for the same again in 2016 and finalized in the same year.

Lamar Odom's girlfriend

In November 2019, the former NBA player was reported to have engaged health and life coach Sabrina Parr. But in November 2020, she confirmed that their engagement had been called off.

Lamar Odom's accident

The former player was once involved in an accident in an SUV that turned fatal for a teenage cyclist. This ordeal saw him taking a break from basketball.

Lamar Odom and Tristan Thompson

In Lamar Odom latest news, both Lamar and Tristan have been trending after Tristan admitted to siring a child while being in a relationship with Khloé. This came in a few days ago after Tristan confirmed that he indeed fathered a child during his relationship with Maralee Nichols.

Tristan went public to apologize to Khloé after the results of his paternity test came back and tested positive.

Khloé and Tristan called it quit in 2019. This came in 10 months after the NBA player was allegedly caught cheating. The two in 2018 welcomed their baby girl named True.

What happened to Lamar Odom?

On October 13, 2015, the former player was rushed to the hospital after being found unconscious at a brothel in Nevada. He was diagnosed with several strokes, kidney failure, and heart attacks. He was also found to have used cocaine in his previous days, which had led to his unconsciousness.

Where is Lamar Odom now?

It is unclear what the former NBA player is currently up to, but he must be pretty busy with his music and film production company.

Lamar Odom's net worth has increased over the years due to his career, endorsements and business ventures. Despite not being active in the NBA, the former player is making strides in the entrepreneurial world and living a positive life.

