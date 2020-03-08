Where to sell Mandela coins in South Africa in 2021: Top places

Collecting coins collecting is not just a hobby in South Africa; it is an investment. Some South African coins are worth way more than you think. Mandela coins are among the most valuable South African coins. If you have some tucked somewhere, you may want to know the current Mandela coin value. The problem is that most people have no idea where to sell them. Read on to discover seven places where to sell Mandela coins.

Mandela coins are commemorative coins made to honour the life and contribution of Mandela to South Africa. Although they were intended for general circulation, they are limited edition coins; hence, valuable because of their rarity. Mandela coins’ value fluctuates from time to time due to market changes. Also, there is no official Mandela coins price list to regulate the coin market. However, there are places where selling Mandela coins is pretty easy.

Where to sell Mandela coins online

The following sites are some of the most accessible places to strike a deal and make some good cash if you are looking to sell Mandela coins.

1. OLX

OLX is one of the leading classified platforms with a presence in 50 countries. It allows users to post free ads of items they want to sell and find buyers on the site. You can sell off your collection on this site, and it is not complicated at all. Follow these simple steps:

Visit the website

Click on "Sell your item"

Choose a category, probably Hobbies & Interests

Type in a title, e.g., 2008 Mandela 90th Birthday R5 Coin

Type a detailed description

Complete seller information

Upload clear photos

Upload your details

If the price is right, where can I sell my old coins will become a boring question

2. Bidorbuy

Are you looking for where to sell old coins in Pretoria? Look no more! Bidorbuy is an online shopping platform where you can sell items through fixed prices and auctions. In addition, you can list your coin on Bidorbuy free of charge and only pay a small commission once your sale is complete. To sell, observe the following steps:

Visit the website and select "Sell an item" to register as a seller

Upload detailed listings for your item

Reply to potential customers' queries promptly and wait to receive orders

The good thing with Bidorbuy is that payment is made directly to Bidorbuy. Hence, eliminating the hassle of dealing with unreliable buyers. You may want to note Bidorbuy's commission rates as it will guide you through setting your old coins' value and pricing approximately.

3. Gumtree

Gumtree is another site where you can sell all kinds of stuff and services. All you have to do are the following:

Sign up to Gumtree and create an account.

Once your account is ready, click "Post an ad,"

Select a well-suited category for your coins

Upload photos and a description

Input the price

Input your contact information.

Note that while posting an ad on Gumtree is free, it is advisable to pay for listings. The reason is that it allows more people to see the products and services you are offering.

4. eBay

eBay is an online marketplace where you can sell anything through auctions and customer-to-customer sales. In an eBay auction, you start the bid at a specific price. Potential buyers will then bid for them until the auction closes after a particular number of days. The steps involved are enumerated below:

Go to eBay's official site

Register an account

Fill in the details

Click on sell

List your Mandela coin for sale

Select the appropriate category

Share the condition of your Mandela coin (old or new)

Add a clear description

Upload pictures (of the coin)

Choose one of the "Auction” or “Buy it Now" options

Choose your delivery method by filling out the postage details

eBay has a global audience, which makes sales faster and better.

5. Junk Mail

Mandela coins are among the most valuable South African coins. Photo: unsplash.com, rupixen

Source: UGC

The brand name aside, Junk Mail is pretty big in classified advertising. You can place a free ad on Junk Mail to sell old coins through the following steps:

Visit their homepage and click "Place a free ad"

Select a relevant section and category. If none is ok, select "Other stuff"

Write a product description

Select a region or location

Upload your Mandela coins photo

After that, wait for buyers to view your ad online and then contact you.

6. Ananzi

Ananzi is another online classified platform that offers ad services to sellers seeking to advertise online. They also provide consultancy on ad placement. As a result, people successfully sell through the platform. The procedure is quite simple; all you have to do is follow these processes:

Visit their website

Go to ads, and fill out a form.

Then, wait for an Ananzi agent to contact you with further instructions on the following steps to take.

7. SA Coin

As the name suggests, SA Coin deals mostly in South African coins, including Mandela currency. The site refers to itself as South Africa's Largest Mandela 90th Birthday Coin dealer. If you are looking for where to sell Mandela R5 coin, this is the place.

Apart from rarity, another factor that influences the price is its state or condition. If they are in good condition, buyers will contact you for evaluation. They have a reputation for offering amazing prices.

Mandela coins’ value fluctuates from time to time due to market changes. Photo: @mandelacoins

Source: Instagram

Does the Reserve Bank buy Mandela coins?

The South African Reserve Bank only buys gold coins accepted as legal tender, including Krugerrands, Natura range, and Protea range. If you were wondering where to sell old coins in Pretoria or any other place, you know the answer now. So, instead of asking, "Where can I sell my old coins?" Just go online.

Where to sell Mandela coins in Johannesburg?

You can sell your coins wherever you are; however, easy and prompt access between you and prospective buyers is crucial. With the convenience of selling online, you can even place your ads across all platforms to increase your chances. While on these platforms, you may find advertisements that read, "Mandela coins wanted."

Is it safe to sell my coins online?

The e-commerce platforms listed above are all reputable; all you have to do is sign up, upload, sell, and make fantastic cash instantly. However, it would be best if you take precautions in dealing with buyers.

Now that you know where to sell Mandela coins, it is time to make more money. But then, remember that in selling coins, the pricing should be done wisely. So, do thorough research on pricing so as not to set your price too high or too low.

