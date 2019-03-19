All South African emergency numbers you had better save

Nobody desires or plans to be in a crisis. Even so, accidents, fires, medical, and other exigencies occur all the time. If you find yourself in a dire situation, you should dial the relevant emergency numbers for immediate help. Therefore, it is crucial to have all the South African emergency numbers saved on your phone.

Have you updated your list of South African emergency numbers? There are different numbers for different emergencies in the country. Read on to learn the emergency contacts you should know and save on your devices.

All South African emergency numbers

In dire situations, every second counts and makes the difference between life and death. If you ever find yourself in such a situation, you should call the relevant authorities.

It is essential to note that there is no single number that deals with all emergency situations in South Africa. Instead, different crises have different helplines.

Details you should have before calling

Before you dial one of the given contacts during an exigency, you should have the following details:

Specific details about the location and address of the incident or affected person. It is crucial to give landmarks to assist the relevant help to locate you quickly.

Specific information about the incident or accident. Do your best to speak clearly and calmly so that the person taking your call can understand you.

Specific information about the contact person, including their name and telephone number. Ensure the telephone line remains open to receive calls until the necessary help arrives at the scene.

If applicable, give information about the suspect(s) and/or vehicles(s) involved.

In the case of a stolen car or motorbike, the registration number, make, model, and colour should be provided during the initial report.

If applicable, give information about the patient's status, for example, if they are still breathing, conscious, and the injuries sustained.

NB: Never hang up unless you are asked to do so.

Emergency numbers in South Africa

The primary contacts you should have in case of a crisis in South Africa are listed below.

South African police number: 10111

10111 Military Police Crime Line: 0800 567 567

0800 567 567 Ambulance: 10177

10177 Cell phone emergency: 112

112 Firearm call centre: 012 353 6111

Fire emergency numbers in South Africa

The South African Fire Service is in-charge of providing fire fighting services in the country. The staff has been trained and educated by the Fire Protection Association of Southern Africa.

Fire brigade number in South Africa: 10111

10111 Disaster Management Center: 012 848 4602

In addition to the contacts above, there are provincial, municipality, and district firefighter numbers in South Africa.

City of Cape Town Headquarters: 107 (landline)/ 021 480 7700 (cell)

107 (landline)/ 021 480 7700 (cell) Cape Winelands District Municipality: 021 887 4446

021 887 4446 Breede Valley: 023 348 9060

023 348 9060 Drakenstein: 021 872 2323

021 872 2323 Langeberg: 0860 88 11 11

0860 88 11 11 Stellenbosch: 021 808 8111; 021 808 8888; 021 808 8890 (24/7 emergencies)

021 808 8111; 021 808 8888; 021 808 8890 (24/7 emergencies) Witzenberg: 023 231 4059 or 112

023 231 4059 or 112 Central Karoo District Municipality: 023 414 8176

023 414 8176 Beaufort West: 023 414 8176

023 414 8176 Laingsburg: 082 925 7953

082 925 7953 Prince Albert: 082 925 7953

082 925 7953 Garden Route District Municipality: 044 805 5071

044 805 5071 Bitou: 044 501 3232

044 501 3232 George: 044 801 6300

044 801 6300 Hessequa: 044 805 5071

044 805 5071 Knysna: 044 302 8911

044 302 8911 Mosselbay: 044 606 5000

044 606 5000 Oudtshoorn: 044 203 7800

044 203 7800 Overberg District Municipality: 028 425 1690

028 425 1690 Overstrand: 028 312 2400

028 312 2400 Swellendam: 028 514 3980/ 083 274 9322

028 514 3980/ 083 274 9322 Theewaterskloof: 028 212 3727

028 212 3727 West Coast District Municipality: 10177/ 022 433 8700

10177/ 022 433 8700 Bergriver: 083 661 9253/ 022 433 8700

083 661 9253/ 022 433 8700 Cederberg: 022 433 8700

022 433 8700 Matzikama: 027 482 1775

027 482 1775 Saldanha Bay: 022 713 1815/ 086 007 3473

022 713 1815/ 086 007 3473 Swartland: 022 487 9479

022 487 9479 Helderberg District: 021 444 7600/01 (Strand Fire Station)

021 444 7600/01 (Strand Fire Station) Gugulethu Fire Station: 021 444 5481

021 444 5481 Mitchells Plain Fire Station: 021 444 3085

021 444 3085 Bellville Fire Station: 021 444 8279

021 444 8279 Atlantis Fire Station: 021 444 4260

021 444 4260 Milnerton Fire Station: 021 400 6949/480 7700

021 400 6949/480 7700 Roeland Street Fire Station: 021 444 8963

021 444 8963 Wynberg Fire Station: 021 444 9621/3

Other important emergency numbers in South Africa

Besides police and firefighter emergency numbers in South Africa, which other contacts should you have on speed dial?

Lifeline: 021 461 1113

021 461 1113 Child Emergency: 0800 123 321

0800 123 321 Childline: 0800 055 555/ 021 461 1113

0800 055 555/ 021 461 1113 Safe Schools call centre: 0800 454 647

0800 454 647 Crime Stop: 0860 010 111 (to report crimes or offer anonymous tip-offs)

0860 010 111 (to report crimes or offer anonymous tip-offs) Poisons Information Helpline of the Western Cape: 0861 555 777

0861 555 777 Poison emergency numbers: 021 689 5227 (National Red Cross)/ 021 931 6129 (Tygerberg)/ 080 033 3444 (Kwa Zulu Natal)/ 082 491 0160 (Bloemfontein)

021 689 5227 (National Red Cross)/ 021 931 6129 (Tygerberg)/ 080 033 3444 (Kwa Zulu Natal)/ 082 491 0160 (Bloemfontein) Gender-based violence command center: 0800 428 428

0800 428 428 Bureau of Missing Persons: 021 918 3512 / 3449 / 3452

021 918 3512 / 3449 / 3452 Mountain Rescue: 021 948 9900

021 948 9900 City of Cape Town electricity: 0860 103 089

0860 103 089 City of Cape Town water issues: 0860 103 089

0860 103 089 Animal Welfare: 021 534 6426

021 534 6426 SASSA Helpline: 0800 601 011

0800 601 011 Aviation rescue: 083 1999

083 1999 Mental National Crisis Line: 0861 322 322

0861 322 322 Mental Health Line: 011 234 4837

011 234 4837 Alcoholics Anonymous: 0861 435 722

0861 435 722 Narcotics Anonymous: 0861 00 6962

0861 00 6962 Sea Rescue: 021 449 3500 (Capr Town)/ 022 714 1726 (Saldahna)/ 044 604 6271 (Mossel Bay)

What are the 5 emergency services?

The emergency service sector's mandate is to save lives, help communities affected by disasters, and protect property and the environment. The five primary disciplines that make up the sector are listed below.

Law enforcement

Emergency medical services

Fire and rescue services

Public works

Emergency management

What number is 112 in South Africa?

112 is the cell phone emergency contact you can use in South Africa. You can call 112 from any mobile network. An operator will pick up your call and connect you to the relevant emergency service you require.

What is the 911 number in South Africa?

112 is the emergency cell phone number in South Africa. Although it is widely believed that 911 is an emergency contact for all countries, the correct number to use in South Africa on your mobile phone is 112.

What happens if you call 911 in South Africa?

If you call 911, you may not get the services you require. Instead, call 112 on any mobile phone network.

South African emergency numbers come in handy in case of a crisis. It is essential for all South Africans to save these numbers on their smart devices and put them on speed dial.

