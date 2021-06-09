10 funny phone numbers to call when you have nothing else to do

Life can get exhausting at times; that is why it is advisable to find joy in the little things. Senseless things like having funny phone numbers to call can be top on your list. The contacts have messages that serve different purposes. Some are intended to prank loved ones or foes. Are you searching for fun hotline numbers that have a real response?

Before we dive into the awe-striking details, let us first understand how these prank phone numbers come into existence. The moment you buy a virtual number from a cloud-based telephone arrangements supplier, such as GlobalCallForwarding, you can record and add your custom voice message. This can be a welcoming message, and afterwards, you can pass the hotline number along.

List of funny phone numbers to call that actually work

Do you know what vanity numbers are? These are contacts that use redundancies or letters to be significant or illuminate a word. Such contact details add an individual touch and make interesting numbers to prank call to have an enduring impression. Several companies have funny 1800 numbers to prank call, for example:

1-800-GOT-JUNK, a junk removal company

1-800-G0-FEDEX, for FedEx customer support

So, what do you really need? Pick your dose of laughter from a list of funny phone numbers to call. In this article, you will get to know ten phone numbers to prank call.

1. Rejection Hotline: 605-475-6968

Do you have somebody dreadful requesting your number again and again? Here is a number that may assist with sorting them out. Save it for an unpleasant evening, ladies and gents; it might come in handy.

2. It could always suck more: 605-475-6964

This is arguably among the best hotlines to call when bored. This line is a sure way to uplift your spirits or make them worse on a bad day. You can also use it on that complainer friend or relative. They probably will not rush to groan after listening to the messages on the line.

3. Santa: 951-262-3062

Do not wait until December to call Santa; he might end up forgetting that gift you want. You can use this hotline to directly call the North Pole and have a conversation with the big man. Remind him to reserve a spot for you on his nice list. This hotline is among the top fun numbers to call.

4. Bad breath hotline: 605-475-6959

This hotline might seem to have good intentions, but it is far from that. If you have someone with a stinky breath, you can give them this contact and let them find out from the other end of the line. Bringing up this conversation is never easy; therefore, leave a note with the Bad Breath Hotline number and expectation they will get an idea of what to say.

5. Keep an idiot entertained hotline: 605-475-6962

Need to make a humorous, entertaining punch at your irritating cousin? Have them dial this hotline that successfully focuses on their intellectual levels. This prank call might appear harsh for some people; it is all in amiableness.

6. Sobriety test hotline: 605-475-6958

This hotline is for the times when you cannot tell whether you are drunk or sober. Of course, if you already doubt your sobriety, that should tell you something. However, you can generally enrol with the assistance of the sobriety test hotline and their set of exceptionally logical inquires will let you know without a doubt.

7. Better call Saul: 505-503-4455

Do you need a legal counsellor with the best free exhortation? Call Saul Goodman and Associates. This hotline is the one-stop shop for all things on the law. Saul and Associates' voice messages incorporate some legitimate tips for free.

8. Murray Bauman: 618-625-8313

After effectively gorging the entire fourth season of Stranger Things, did you manage to get Murray Bauman's number? This deliberately positioned Easter egg may give an allude to season five. Call the hotline to hear what message he has for Joyce Byers.

9. Callin' Oates: 719-26-OATES

Lobby and Oates are a pop pair that characterized the 80's music scene. When you have the earnest need to remember their most noteworthy hits, you can call this crisis hotline. After which, you can have your pick of four of their melodies: Rich Girl, One on One, Maneater, and Investigators.

10. Divorce hotline: 605-675-6960

If you have a friend who is unhappy in marriage and they have no interest in staying, then it is time you slide this number to them. By giving them this contact detail, they will be coordinated to the divorce hotline. Even if your friend turns out to be at first irritated, the call's silly nature will make them discover the humour in the circumstance.

What is the most called phone number?

201-867-5309 is the world's most called hotline, and it is currently on sale for $2025 on eBay. According to the owner, he is selling the line since it is not serving its purpose.

Truly outstanding and simplest tricks is giving somebody funny phone numbers to call. With such countless assortments of contacts out there to dial, there is no lack of interesting tricks to pull on individuals. Considering you do not put the individuals you prank in a dangerous position, no number is untouchable. Recall that the entirety of this is just for fun.

