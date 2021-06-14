Do you need the perfect gift ideas for dad while celebrating Father's Day? While considering the ideal gift to present him, among other things, you should find out his need, hobby, and desires. Irrespective of how cheap or expensive the present is, the important thing is that it must be one that he will appreciate.

The celebration of Father's Day in South Africa is taking a new dimension because children better understand their daddy's unmatchable role in their life. This is why it is not bad to look out for some Father's Day ideas or tips to make the celebration unique and memorable. So, if you are stuck on what to present your daddy the next Father's Day in South Africa, the ideas shared here should help out.

What are good presents for Father's Day?

Father's Day 2022 is here, and one of your concerns by now is probably what to present your dad. Whether you choose sleek leather goods, wearable tech or an on-demand massage service, nothing is too much to give your father on this special day. Consider any of these Father's Day gifts in South Africa and present him.

1. Men’s bow ties

His ties can never be too much, and it will be nice if you add a bow tie to his collection. It makes him appear calm, elegant and unique every time he wears one. It is perfect for every occasion, especially dinner parties, banquets, and cocktail parties.

2. Smartwatch

A unique thing about this gift is that he can keep track of gains. If he is a fitness-loving dad, he will be so glad to have one from a special person like you. The smartwatch has access to popular apps, wallet-free payments, phone-free music, on-screen workouts, and its water resistance is up to 50m.

3. Pillow

This gift will be well appreciated as it is a lovely thing that he could use at his office or home. It will remind him of your love.

4. USB car charger

One of the worries of most children and often-asked questions is, "How can I make Father's Day special?" The simple answer is to get him a special gift. Well, do you know that charging mobile devices can be really challenging sometimes if a dad is very busy? If he is like that, to help him out of drained battery all the time, this cute but manly car charger can serve him well.

5. Beard trimmer

Having a nice facial trim is essential. Several lovely beard trimmers are simple and enjoyable to use. A rechargeable one will not be a bad idea as that saves him from thinking about how to use it with a power supply.

6. Pasta maker

Does your father enjoy pasta? Then, you might want to consider getting him a pasta making machine. The machine ensures that any dough cranked through emerges at an even width to avoid the possibility of tearing.

7. Electric pour-over kettle

The beauty of this kettle is that it warms the water to the exact temperature for any tea. By implication, he does not have to guess when determining if the water is hot enough for oolongs or a little cooler for green teas.

8. Men’s BBQ apron

Men's BBQ apron makes a great Father's Day gift and a thoughtful present for your father if he likes to barbecue. It has pockets for salt, pepper, hot chilli sauce, phone, and drinks.

9. Pyjamas

This chic and classy gift gives him a warm and snug feeling to his whole body. Wearing one presented by his kids will make him feel happy.

10. Leather wallet

There is virtually no man who does not like a multipurpose wallet; so, a gift like this to celebrate him on this special day will make a lot of difference. You can be sure it is one of the best Father's Day gifts your daddy can get.

11. Garden tool tidy

This sturdy tool helps keep his garden shed or garage organised. Among other benefits, it is spacious enough and can hold many gardening tools, including forks, spades, rakes or brooms. Also, guess what? It is easy to assemble.

12. Bar caddy

This gift completes his home bar and can hold different sizes of bottles. It is easy to rotate and use, thereby making it a perfect gift for him.

13. Groove speaker

Does your dad enjoy listening to music? If so, buy him a groove speaker. It is a portable party speaker with booming bass, making it ideal to have fun with his friends. It delivers a crisp and crystal-clear​ sound.

12. Grow it bonsai tree kit

The kit is one of the best gift ideas for daddies because it offers them a chance to grow a range of different bonsai trees at home. Most gift boxes contain starter growing pots, seeds, coconut husk compost discs, markers and a booklet containing growing tips. It is an ideal novelty gift for gardeners of your father's age.

13. Water bottle

The insulated steel bottle has different designs. He can use it to keep water icy cold for a full 24 hours. However, if the weather is cold, his hot tea or coffee can be kept warm for up to 12 hours.

14. Magnetic wristband

This is a perfect tool for screws and nails. If he loves to spend his weekend indulging in a spot of DIY, he will appreciate this wrist trap. The band has magnetic plates to secure screws, nails, and bolts in easy reach. Some of them also feature an elastic strap and sturdy PVC pockets to hold rubber washers, plastic wall anchors, small tools and light bulbs.

15. Pen pot

While he is at work, you can remind him of how awesome and spectacular he is with this gift item. Interestingly also, you can add a beautifully composed message to the pot of up to 40 characters over two lines.

16. Arccos Caddie smart sensors

If your dad enjoys playing gulf or plans to begin, do not miss this gift for him. It is a powerful new golf shot detection algorithm that significantly increases accuracy. Also, it features an app that syncs with a smart sensor in the grip of each club to track every shot made automatically.

17. Photo frame

A happy Father's Day photo frame has a unique way of preserving memories. With different dimensions in the market, an average frame has a special two-line message of up to 30 characters per line that you can share with your father.

18. Bomber jacket

The bomber jacket is one of the classic men's fashion items that will give him a fashionable look and make him stand out from the crowd. It comes in different colours, so be sure to know his favourite colour before picking one for him.

19. Iconics collection

If you want to better his cooking skills, consider presenting him The Iconics collection; it has everything he needs to elevate his cooking skills.

20. Outdoor flat top gas grill griddle station

If you have a father who enjoys grilling, a restaurant-grade grill gift is worth its price for him. It has enough flat grilling spaces for him to whip up any meal.

21. Gravity weighted blanket

Does your dad enjoy chilling? A weighted blanket might be perfect for him. The blanket is developed to relieve stress and anxiety. Also, it is engineered to be about 10% of the body weight to relax the nervous system.

22. Noise-cancelling headphones

If your father enjoys his privacy without any disturbance, get him a digital noise cancellation technology that can block out all background noise. Interestingly, he can control the volume, skip songs, or take calls with touch-activated technology.

23. Multi-tool

Carrying a multi-tool opens up an entire world of problem-solving and empowerment, and sure, papa will be proud to have one. Depending on the brand you buy, he could have as many as 19 of his favourite tools in one. With this, he will not be caught unprepared any longer.

Cheap Father's Day gifts

Are you looking for some of the best gift ideas for Father's Day that do not cost so much? You can find inspiration from any of these best Father's Day gifts for 2022 below.

24. Portable power station

Several portable phone chargers are in town, and they make a perfect gift for your daddy. The mini powerhouse comes equipped with various capacities that can be used for recharging a tablet, laptop, GoPro, drone, digital camera, and phone.

25. Purification water bottle

If hydration is one of his goals, why not get him a self-cleaning water bottle? With it, he can sip his way to a healthier lifestyle with a sleek water bottle complete with self-cleaning UV technology.

26. Hands-free dog leash

If your father likes walking or jogging with a dog, surprise him with a hands-free leash. It has a waist belt, making it easy for him to use his hands for phone scrolling, eating, and more.

27. Nail clippers

What is the best thing to do on Father's Day? It is to celebrate your father and let him know how important he is to you. One of the ways to do this is to get him a gift. This heavy-duty clipper can cater to nails when they start looking a little gnarly.

28. Hardcover notebook

Celebrating Father's Day in SA is becoming more interesting, and you should not be left out. So, for a man who dreams big, he needs something to capture his ideas for an easy reference. A medium-sized hardcover notebook with enough pages will help him use his imagination well.

29. Men's socks

Men's cushioned socks are perfect for dads who are sports fans or keen walkers. They have a terry pile cushioned sole for added comfort.

30. Electric heated foot warmer

If your dad often suffers from cold feet, he will appreciate an electric foot warmer. This is one of the custom gifts for daddies worth considering.

After going through the Father's Day gifts and ideas shared above, have you now found the perfect gift to get for your well-deserving father? Remember that this opportunity to celebrate him comes in a while; make the best of it.

