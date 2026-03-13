Showmax Trolls Mel and Peet Viljoen in ‘The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: SA’ Throwback
- Showmax brutally trolled Mel and Peet Viljoen in a shady throwback clip from The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: South Africa
- The couple got arrested in the States after being caught stealing groceries at a grocery store in Florida
- Some celebrities, including past and present members of the Real Housewives franchises, all joined in on the laughter
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Showmax is having a field day with the Viljoens following news of their arrest. The major streaming platform in Mzansi threw shade towards Melany and Peet Viljoen in a brutal throwback clip.
The platform is the go-to when seeking to indulge in the Real Housewives franchise. Mel, known famously for being on The Real Housewives of Pretoria, was featured on a season of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: South Africa, where she engaged with all the other housewives from the other spin-offs.
Showmax shades Mel and Peet
In the clip shared on Instagram and X, Mel cheekily says, "They have nothing going on in their lives, and the only thing that they can talk about is my business."
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She then goes into a debate with the other ladies regarding the Tammy Taylor franchise scandal.
Showmax posted the video shortly after the couple made headlines for their arrest in Florida.
The ladies from the various Real Housewives franchises in Mzansi reacted to the post on Instagram, and it seems as though they are here for the drama!
Mzansi responded to the video. Below are the comments:
@mini_lluu said:
"Bathong Showmie! You’re so messy, and I love it."
@FloPitse shared:
"Tammy Taylor must come and sue this criminal called Mel."
@OratileSA13 laughed:
"I love you for this."
@Gotatso293942 joked:
“I make my products in the US”, I guess the factory closed down since she can’t afford groceries in the US."
@snowstxrmm begged the platform to stay:
"@ShowmaxOnline please don’t leave … we need more shows like this, where are we going to watch them now???"
@Petite_Penny revealed:
"She blocked me for calling her out for lying about being the owner of Tammy Taylor."
@Giftyzar said:
"Showmax rolling its credits with vayolence."
@Ibeknowingshxt shared:
"Haibo Showmie, I've never forgotten how this scene ended me."
@zenandesokela advised;
"@ShowmaxOnline, since you guys went broke, you need to make as much money on this Story of Mel Viljoen as possible, make that racist scammer of a criminal trend in every social media networks."
Mel reveals why she stole groceries
In a previous report from Briefly News, after the couple got caught for allegedly stealing from Publix Supermarket, Mel Viljoen claimed during the police questioning that she acted alone and shared her reason for allegedly stealing 392 items.
However, CCTV footage suggests Peet played an active role in the alleged theft. “She stated she was stealing because she was in survival mode and has not worked since coming to the U.S. due to not having a Visa,” a Boca Raton police officer wrote in the report seen by Local10.
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Source: Briefly News
Jessica Gcaba (Entertainment editor) Jessica Gcaba is an Entertainment Editor for Briefly News (joined in 2023). She is a Journalism graduate from the Durban University of Technology (2019). She has 6 years of experience as an Entertainment and Lifestyle Journalist, having worked at Africa New Media Group, writing for ZAlebs website. She passed a set of training from the Google News Initiative. To reach her, contact: jessica.gcaba@briefly.co.za