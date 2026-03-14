American-based content creator Nara Smith recently made waves on social media when she attended the Paris Fashion Show

Smith received mixed reviews on social media for her outfit at the fashion show this past week

South Africans online dragged Smith, while her fans defended her latest attire

SA comments on Nara Smith's latest outfit. Images: NaraSmith

Source: Getty Images

Popular model and content creator Nara Smith failed to impress South Africans on social media with her recent outfit at the Paris Fashion Show.

The TikToker previously made headlines when she announced her pregnancy with her husband, Lucky Smith.

The Lesotho and German model also trended on social media when a South African woman made sugar from scratch and was compared to Smith.

Celebrity blogger Musa Khawula shared the latest clip of Smith on his X account on Friday, 13 March 2026. According to the blogger, Smith was recently in Paris for the Miu Miu Fashion Show.

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Social media users react to the content creator's video

@_kendrick__ said:

"Sembi. Ngathi ugogo othola ipension fund," (She looks horrible, like a granny who earns pension fund).

@nokie555 replied:

"Why does she look like a housewife from the 50s'?"

@ximixoni wrote:

"Nara Smith serving effortless chic in Paris for Miu Miu— that mustard coat over the floral dress is pure elegance! Meanwhile, the shade at Onezwa Mbola foraging by the sea has me weak. Both queens are living their truth in different ways, but Nara’s Paris glow-up is next level. Keep shining, ladies—whether it’s runways or beach vibes! #NaraSmith #MiuMiu #ParisFashion."

@liberated694921 responded:

"She wears gorgeous dresses whilst making milkshakes for her husband, only to dress up like this during fashion week."

@azikiwe_ldr replied:

"Pretty sure even if Onezwa were given this opportunity, she would turn it down because she’s very happy and content with her life. Besides, Nara wasn’t even sitting in the front row of this show."

@sirboring_26 responded:

"Musa, I'll go to war for Onezwa, and her foraging ways fix this caption. This one is dressed like an Orania Huis vrou wearing her husband's leather jacket."

@Prue_Gulwa wrote:

"The fact that you think of Onezwa when seeing Nara should tell you how big Onezwa is!"

@Gotatso293942 replied:

"Hai, let me correct it… “50s looking Nara Smith working for some coin while unbothered, Onezwa owns land by the sea !!”

@Zeeneng_ reacted:

"Wase waba u Granny Smith nje," (She looks like a Granny Smith).

@lauurelll commented:

"Looks like she was also caught foraging and had to quickly pull on a jacket and shoes for a quick fix."

@GraciDynasty said:

"Nara is a model you can’t compare with; the reason she was stealing from our girl doesn’t clear her still."

Content creator Nara Smith's latest outfit trends. Images: NaraSmith

Source: TikTok

Private chef shows what it’s like to cook healthy meals in Zimbabwe

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that a woman who studied culinary arts in Switzerland shared a video showing what it's like working as a private chef in Zimbabwe.

The clip showed her preparing different types of dishes and even making Greek yoghurt from scratch.

South Africans were impressed by her skills and creativity, with many wanting to taste all the delicious-looking meals she prepared.

Source: Briefly News