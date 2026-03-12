Social media star Sihle Dambuza has caused quite a stir online with his recent dance video taken at an event

The reality TV star is known for being on the show The Real City Makoti , with his wife Anika Dambuza

A handful of netizens defended the content creator, while others made fun of his dance moves

Sihle Dambuza showed off his dance skills that had the internet buzzing. Image: Sihledambuza

Reality TV star Sihle Dambuza was a trending topic on X recently. A video of a carefree Sihle rubbed some people the wrong way, and they did not hold any of their criticism back.

Sihle's dancing causes a stir

Husband to the gorgeous Anika Dambuza, AKA City Makoti, attended an event recently, where he recorded a video dancing. Controversial blogger Musa Khawula posted the video and trolled Sihle.

The social media couple has been a major topic of discussion online as their marriage came under scrutiny due to Anika's breadwinner claims.

Now, those claims were unearthed, and people, including Musa, have been using them against him. Watch the X video below:

How Mzansi reacted to Sihle's dance video

The video clip attracted many negative comments, but there were still some good people who defended Sihle.

@KgomotsoTlhapan said:

"Give Sihle a break, shame, the way he is being bullied on TikTok, now it's you guys on X also. Such a nice guy having fun."

@ximixoni defended him:

"Bro can dance AND probably make more from views/gigs than some 9-5s. Let him cook (or should I say groove). No hate, just vibes."

Below are some of the mixed reactions from netizens:

@McUngu said:

"This is more embarrassing than that Maxhosa fashion show performance by Robot Boii."

@Sibu_Excel asked:

"He really needs to look for a job and stop this nonsense of dancing. Konje, where are you working, wena Musa?"

@wilsonmarivasa joked:

"This is what a man with a caring wife looks like."

@zeek50101 claimed:

"He can try to hide this thing, but he cannot hide it."

NtsakoNkuna2 said:

"He’s well taken care of. His wife is the breadwinner after all."

@Doroshni1 spoke for Sihle:

"But Chomi, you are not posting for passion here, you get Elon's money, he is also doing the same, you too, you don't post for free bandla."

@EmmiieTLO stated:

"Maybe TikTok is his job, Chommy. You will never know."

Sihle Dambuza on how he met wife Anika

In a previous report from Briefly News, Sihle Dambuza recently spoke about how he and Anika met and how long it took for him to make the move. Sihle said their relationship started at university when he first locked eyes with Anika outside the lecture room for their Chinese lecture.

Sihle said when he looked at her, he "saw an angel" but got nervous, so he did not approach her. He only gained the courage a few months later at a house party, where he finally gained the courage to approach her. From then onwards, "They couldn't stop talking."

