Sihle Dambuza has reacted to the online outrage which was sparked by his wife, City Makoti's post on being the breadwinner

On TikTok, the content creator let Mzansi in on her private life, revealing that she was the primary breadwinner, and ignited backlash

Dambuza's clapback to the haters sparked a fierce debate on content creators, revealing a whole lot about their private lives

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Sihle Dambuza has responded to the outrage sparked by his wife, City Makoti. Image: Thecitymakoti

Source: Instagram

Sihle Dambuza, the husband of content creator City Makoti, has clapped back at the haters who reacted negatively to his wife's breadwinner revelations.

The couple let Mzansi in on their private life, but it was not well-received by many people. After City Makoti's post, real name Anika Dambuza, Sihle silenced the haters, sparking a fierce debate on content creators, revealing their private lives to the world.

In a video shared by X user @MusaKhawula, Dambuza said he is not a fragile man, so their words hold no value.

"Let me say something, don't worry about me. Life is good, and I am very happy. No fragile masculinity here. So please, don't project your feelings on me," he said with a huge smile on his face.

City Makoti sparks outrage with post

So where did this whole thing start? City Makoti spoke about the backlash which female breadwinners face.

"Why does talking about being the female breadwinner make people so uncomfortable? It's automatically seen as something that will bruise a man's ego. A lot of women keep quiet or lie about who the real breadwinner is to protect egos, but a confident man is not embarrassed by his partner's success, and he's secure enough in his masculinity to stand beside her and not compete with her."

She further clarified that she would not be where she is today if it weren't for Sihle's support.

"Sihle is always so supportive of me, and I wouldn't have been able to do anything that I've done without him."

Mzansi continues to have its say on the couple's lives. Below are some of the reactions:

@TB_the_Poll_Guy said:

"Sihle said, 'masculinity intact, bills paid, peace activated'. Black kings winning with secure bags, Anika providing while he glows? That’s the real flex in 2026."

@azania1023 responded:

"The fact that he felt a need to respond means he is hurting, deeply hurt. A husband being a receiver and a wife becoming a provider…it’s a mess."

@eagletnmokoena shared:

"Their relationship is perfect, at times a woman just makes more, and it’s absolutely fine. This is 2026, not the 50’s. As long as they respect and love each other."

@Tpee134 shared:

"As a bread eater, I would also act like my masculinity is not fragile, so I can trick people while I die slowly on the inside."

Thembisa Mdoda speaks out

In a previous report from Briefly News, Thembisa Mdoda finally addressed the viral rumours that her marriage had hit a dead end

The TV personality and her husband were said to be going through a rough patch in their marriage and were headed towards divorce

Her reaction to the rumours left social media buzzing to no end as fans flooded her timeline to learn more

Source: Briefly News