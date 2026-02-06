Things have turned sour at Big Brother Mzansi house, as one of the housemates was insulted by others

An online user raised a concern about Ilano receiving transphobic remarks from Ramona

A video of what had transpired was posted on social media, and many netizens weighed in on the matter

Bathong, things are just getting messier by the day in this year's Big Brother Mzansi house. Instead of entertaining viewers, it seems like they triumph in angering them with their "disgusting" behaviour. Ilano recently became a victim of transphobic remarks she received from her housemate, Ramona.

Just days before the eviction night, an online user @Madambosslady13 posted a video of Ramona being confronted by Neliswa and other housemates in the bathroom for the inhumane comments she made towards Ilano.

The post was captioned:

"Ramona’s comment that Ilano has 'only been a woman for two minutes and must use the mens toilet' is deeply vile and unacceptable. In a world where we are actively fighting for inclusivity and respect, saying this simply because Ilano is transgender is harmful and discriminatory."

Watch the video below:

SA reacts to the transphobic remarks

Shortly after the video of Ramona's unruly behaviour was shared online and went viral, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

@Muvhali_ME said:

"Oh Ramona, they are about to disqualify you very soon, honestly or get a double strike, you and Thandeka."

@Bridgee_Child wrote:

"The fact that Ilano was left speechless breaks my heart even more! Cos what was that nje?? It all started when Thandeka said Trixie is a druggie shes the one that's slow, from both of these ladies thay was such a low blow!"

@garnacho461060 commented:

"If it were a man who said this, he would be cancelled and disqualified, but it's a female world; they get away with anything these days."

@thehunymooner responded:

"Ramona is evil."

@NtsilaNhlanhla replied:

"She was her friend taking a shower with her the same time for 3 weeks, she only complains now, only seeing her now that she's a man....Very interesting."

@I_am_Febz mentioned:

"I would also not be comfortable. Remember, just because your brain can be influenced into accepting certain things doesn’t mean mine has to do the same. Create a space for transgender individuals without infringing on the rights of women."

@msoja27 stated:

"Mina, my issue is how @BBMzansi can allow a transgender person if he is not going to protect their right on the show. That was very harmful to Ilano, and she doesn’t deserve this, honestly."

BBMzansi fans comment on Ilano's transformation journey

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that TikToker Langalihle Gumede, known as Ilano, opened up about her transformation journey in the Big Brother Mzansi Season 6 house.

The content creator, who previously shared that she has a twin brother, also discussed her childhood in her introduction video. Viewers of the reality TV show commented on Gumede's personality and journey on social media.

