South African popular actress Maumela Mahuwa became the talk of the town after a picture of selling fruits and vegetables went viral

An online user shared the photo of the Muvhango star online and alleged that she was facing financial problems

Many netizens couldn't help but flood the comment section, defending the star from trolls

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Actress Maumela Mahauwa is allegedly facing financial problems. Image: @iammaumel

Source: Instagram

Bathong, Mzansi's popular actress Maumela Mahuwa, also known for her role as Susan on Muvhango, recently became the talk of the town on social media after it was alleged that she was facing some financial difficulties.

This isn't the first time a South African actor has trended online regarding financial difficulties, but many were stunned to know that Maumela was allegedly in a sticky situation after an online user @miShumoZA_ posted a picture of her on Thursday, 5 February 2026, selling fruits and vegetables on the streets.

The tweep seemingly stated that since the soapie Muvhango was said to have come to an end after 28 years in 2025, Maumela has been struggling. Many of her fans came to her defence as they shut down the rumours and also claimed that she wasn't struggling financially.

"Muvhango actress is struggling. She’s now selling fruits and vegetables on the streets," the post reads.

See the post below:

SA reacts to Maumela allegedly struggling financially

Shortly after the claims about the star's financial situation were shared on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

@zeusblxckthe1st questioned:

"What makes you say she is struggling just because of selling fruits?"

@Mimi_Shoki said:

"You are lying, this lady is not struggling, you should watch her live on TikTok."

@chrisnkuna commented:

"She’s making more money now than she ever did as an actress, so she’s clearly not struggling."

@ncalu_k responded:

"We’re all struggling with something. Just because we’re saying nothing about you and indaba zabantu struggle, doesn’t mean we have nothing to say. We choose to mind our own."

@kaboTheophilous replied:

"Why do blacks think selling translates to struggling? That’s why makula are occupying the retail space alone."

@Koena_za commented:

"She is not suffering. She is human. We all hustle."

@Arnold_Von_Mash shared:

"Selling fruits/vegetables isn’t an indicator of struggling Shums. Those people make money, DAILY! And if she really is passionate about it, she could do something like this and make even more money."

@BraKayne asked:

"Selling fruits and vegetables is struggling? Are you not discouraging someone from thinking of starting such a business? Are you saying the youth must not think of selling fruits and vegetables because that is struggling?"

Netizens weighed in on Maumela's alleged financial problems. Image: @iammaumela

Source: Instagram

Gayton McKenzie reacts to Glen Gabela’s donations video

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie reacted to former Shaka star Glen Gabela's viral video.

The veteran actor had social media buzzing on Wednesday, 13 August 2025, when he asked for donations online. South Africans took to social media on Thursday to comment on the video and to ask McKenzie to step in.

Source: Briefly News