A Zimbabwean man drew attention after openly supporting Mexico during Bafana Bafana's World Cup opener against the host nation in Mexico City

The moment sparked broader discussion about migration issues and the tensions that have emerged around foreign nationals living and working in South Africa

The incident comes as South Africa prepares for crucial Group A fixtures following its 2-0 defeat to Mexico in the opening match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup

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A light-hearted video shared by the couple account @leroy_and_carmy on 11 June captured a Zimbabwean man supporting Mexico. This was during the 2026 FIFA World Cup opener between South Africa and Mexico, while his South African wife documented the moment from home.

The picture on the left showed the South African wife rooting for Bafana Bafana. Image: @leroy_and_carmy

Source: TikTok

The match saw Mexico defeat Bafana Bafana 2-0 at Mexico City's Estadio Azteca, placing South Africa under pressure ahead of its remaining Group A fixtures. While many South Africans were focused on the result, the video highlighted broader conversations taking place beyond the football pitch.

The husband backed Mexico because some South Africans want Zimbabweans and other foreign nationals to leave the country, touching on a topic that has sparked debate across Southern Africa in recent years.

Football rivalry intersects with illegal migration tensions

South Africa has experienced periodic tensions surrounding illegal immigration, with some groups calling for stricter action against undocumented foreign nationals. These debates have often affected relations between citizens and migrants from neighbouring countries, including Zimbabwe.

The issue has also spilt over into sport. Following Bafana Bafana's World Cup opener, some football supporters from other African nations openly celebrated South Africa's defeat, linking their reactions to frustrations over xenophobia and anti-immigrant sentiment. Bafana goalkeeper Ronwen Williams previously acknowledged that South Africa was not receiving widespread support from some parts of the continent during the tournament.

The visual on the left showed the hubby doing Mexican dance moves. Image: @leroy_and_carmy

Source: TikTok

Watch the TikTok video below:

Zimbabweans support Mexico beating Bafana

Fellow Zimbabweans in the comments joked about Bafana's loss, stating that they too are supporting Mexico. Some shared that they even gave themselves temporary Mexico names.

Thando the boss lady commented:

“Leroy my brother, as Zimbabweans we're proud of you. Well done.”

With Grace suggested:

“The government could have used the football budget to create employment for its people.”

Young Rolex wrote:

“Best content ever."

Tete VaMaka remarked:

“Your hubby has energy.”

AnneKeto commented:

“This is so funny. I love how you two are taking it.”

Mel shared:

“That was me last night.”

SmartMamparah pointed out:

“Why is the PlayStation 5 upside down? Leroy, you're going to deal with overheating PS5 issues.”

3 Other Briefly News stories about Bafana Bafana

South Africa opened their World Cup campaign with a 2-0 defeat to Mexico, who capitalised on early defensive mistakes and controlled much of the match Read.

Ahead of Bafana Bafana's highly anticipated opening match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Mzansi is discussing their chances of winning Read more: https://briefly.co.za/entertainment/celebrities/243592-sizwe-dhlomo-casts-doubt-bafana-bafanas-chances-winning-world-cup/

Hugo Broos has identified one factor he believes could make a major difference when Bafana face the world's best teams.

Source: Briefly News