Hazel Kotu sparked outrage after advising Mpumelelo Mseleku's wives to walk away from their marriages

This came as both Tirelo Kale and Amahle Biyela posted cryptic messages that fuelled breakup rumours

Fans could not help but call out Hazel's hypocrisy, pointing out that she was dealing with her own cheating boyfriend situation

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Hazel Kotu said Tirelo and Amahle should leave Mpumelelo Mseleku. Image: hazelkotu, sbindi_mseleku

Source: Instagram

Hazel Kotu landed herself at the centre of a social media storm after telling Mpumelelo Mseleku's wives to leave their marriages. People took the time to remind her that her own relationship was in tatters.

On Friday, 24 July 2026, Mzansi was glued to the unfolding drama between stars Tirelo Kale and Amahle Biyela, who posted cryptic messages that set tongues wagging about trouble in their polygamous marriage with Mpumelelo Mseleku.

Reacting to the posts reshared on X by @kheswathenjiwe, Hazel told them to enjoy their 20s, instead of entertaining the "circus" which is their marriage.

What Tirelo and Amahle said

Tirelo's post, shared by @kheswa_thenjiwe on X, read: "Lol Sometimes you convince yourself you've moved on from everything someone did to you. But the truth is, you've simply learned to live with the pain instead of dwelling because life has to go on. Then one day you talk about it, and that's when you realise the wound is still there and I haven't healed."

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Amahle added fuel to the fire with a TikTok that painted polygamous men as cheating partners and stingy men, leaving fans convinced something serious was brewing behind the scenes.

The reality TV star and DJ jumped into the conversation with a comment that many felt was rich coming from her: "These girls are so young and they have families, they can literally just walk away from this circus and carry on with their early 20s."

Hazel's attempt to position herself as the voice of reason backfired, with most of Mzansi agreeing that she was in no position to be handing out relationship advice while her own house was far from in order. Just a few days ago, Hazel's man, Thendo Zonzo, went viral for kissing Sbindi's ex and baby mama, Vuyokazi Nciweni.

When someone pointed out how much the women clearly love Sbindi, Hazel doubled down: "I guess they do, especially Tirelo, who left Uni."

Fans were quick to point out that Hazel had not taken her own advice. Below are some of the reactions:

@registerrtovote fired the most memorable shot: "Time you didn't walk away from your circus, but you're telling others to do it. Lead by example nana."

@kheswa_thenjiwe, who originally shared Tirelo's post, simply said: "Aish mara shuthi they love the guy that much."

Hazel Kotu advised the ladies to leave Mpumelelo Mseleku. Image: sbindi_mseleku

Source: Instagram

Mpumelelo shows love to baby mama

In a previous report from Briefly News, Mpumelelo Mseleku posted a heartfelt tribute to his first wife, Tirelo Kale.

The Izingane Zesthembu star's post came amid swirling speculation that his other wife, Amahle Biyela, had separated from him.

Source: Briefly News