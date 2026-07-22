Kamogelo Maree, a visually impaired actor, posted a touching TikTok video featuring the late veteran actor Seputla Sebogodi

Seputla Sebogodi passed away on 15 July 2026, leaving Mzansi mourning the loss of a beloved screen icon

The clip resurfaced online and moved fans, who flooded the comments with heartfelt tributes to the legendary star

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Kamogelo Maree and Seputla Sebogodi. Photos: @Kamogelo Maree, @Blackmoonprojects

Source: Facebook

A heartwarming TikTok clip posted by Kamogelo Maree on 20 July 2026 has left South Africans emotional, showing a tender moment between her and the late Seputla Sebogodi.

The video surfaced days after the veteran actor's passing, making it all the more poignant for fans who grew up watching him on screen.

Sebogodi, one of South Africa's most recognisable and beloved actors, died on 15 July 2026 due to diabetes complications.

His death sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry and left Mzansi in mourning. Known for his commanding presence and decades of work on local television, he was considered a true icon of South African storytelling.

Watch Kamogelo Maree's sweet TikTok moment with Seputla Sebogodi here.

Seputla Sebogodi's final difficult years

In the period leading up to his death, Sebogodi had faced serious hardship. Reports emerged that the veteran actor was homeless, prompting members of the public to step in and donate clothing and other necessities.

The circumstances surrounding his final years sparked widespread concern about how South Africa cares for its ageing entertainers, many of whom gave everything to the industry without adequate financial security in return.

Following his death due to diabetes complications, his story took another difficult turn when reports of a family dispute over his remains came to light, with relatives at odds over arrangements for his body. The situation deepened the sadness felt by fans who had already been shaken by the news of his passing.

Mzansi reacts to the video of Seputla

The clip drew an outpouring of emotion in the comments section, with fans sharing their grief and gratitude for the actor's legacy. Below are some of the reactions:

@Maria Podesta777:

"Rest in power Seputla thank you for honouring Mzanzi with your gift🕊️"

@Mandy:

"oh death where's thy sting. legend gone, will forever be missed ❤️"

@Phumzile Motloung:

"Take me back to Makhanda😭❤️"

Seputla Sebogodi. Photos: @blackmoonprojects

Source: Instagram

Videos of Seputla

In the latest entertainment updates, Briefly News also highlighted facts about Seputla Sebogodi's recent video with industry colleagues that ignited discussions on social media.

In a world where age and health can often prompt harsh judgments, Sebogodi’s resilience and continued relevance in the entertainment industry remind us of his enduring legacy.

Source: Briefly News