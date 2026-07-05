The latest video of Seputla Sebogodi with his industry colleagues had social media buzzing on Sunday, 5 July 2026

The former The River actor was reportedly promoting his latest work after leaving eTV's Scandal !

Fans of the legendary actor defended him online when trolls revealed that he was down and out

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Seputla Sebogodi's fans set the record straight with latest video of him and SA actors. Image: SeputlaSebogodi_official

Source: Instagram

A video of former The River and Generations actor Seputla Sebogodi with his industry colleagues recently sparked a concern on social media.

Sebogodi, who previously made headlines when he spoke about tribalism in the South African acting industry, was recently spotted promoting his latest work.

Social media user @AyandaYandie shared a clip on her X account of Sebogodi with other actors promoting his latest work over the weekend.

"Seputla is still doing well. He's just getting older; people age differently," she captioned the clip.

According to social media reports, Sebogodi, Jerry Phele, and other South African actors were recently promoting their show, The Black Moon.

South Africans comment on the video

@TshegoLemao said:

"He has always been a simple guy. I once met him at McDonald's at the prime of his career, dressed like a hobo."

@D_Molatoli wrote:

"I wish this video could trend as much as that picture that was spreading misinformation. Also, Grahamstown is very cold, he must have been freezing there outside looking like a skepsel."

@KganakgaTh2619 reacted:

"I’m glad he’s doing okay, man, he’s such a legend."

@___CODES___ reacted:

"Jerry Phele? NI**A that's Mofokeng."

@Kara_mello said:

"Mna, I just saw Advocate Bopape from Skeem Saam shem."

@SthembiD replied:

"Jerry looks great."

@baby_ghel said:

"He’s wearing The North Face bomber jacket; he’s clearly doing well. Just looking his age."

@pietmashika wrote:

"When I first saw the picture, I did say it must be for a play or scene."

@MorakaMakgabo reacted:

"From his appearance, he looks like he may have had a stroke, although it’s impossible to know for sure from looks alone."

@karaboYakoena said:

"They are at the Grahamstown National Arts Festival."

@InorAlomidom replied:

"Are you not going to say anything about that gatecrasher who just rocked up from nowhere and joined people taking a video, not knowing what it was for?"

@AyandaYandiey reacted:

"I watched that interview with King David; it was informative."

@OkaMpande wrote:

"I knew it. Haibo, lobaba (this man) doesn't look like someone who doesn't respect money like other celebrities and actors."

@FollowMakhi said:

"Ewu, after insulting Baba Mfundi Vundla, sorry Baba Mfundi Vundla, I regret my acts; they were wrong."

@Mqammy_Enhle11 responded:

"Thank you for clarifying this."

@ThandekaThabede commented:

"Hhawu donation abeseqalile?"

A clip of Seputla Sebogodi with SA legends gets SA talking. Image: Seputlasebogodi-official

Source: Instagram

Seputla Sebogodi’s young fiancée leaves tongues wagging on social media

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that former Generations actor Seputla Sebogodi was engaged to a woman who seems to be a lot younger than he is.

The woman is named Mogau Sebeka, and she is a theatre actress in the entertainment industry.

Social media users had mixed reactions to the couple's getaway to a lodge, poking fun at their age difference.

Source: Briefly News